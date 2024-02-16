Want to make a statement in the kitchen? Get a cherry red oven.

1 The Scandinavian-style stools with low, rounded backs are a lighthearted moment against the wood island and soften the room’s hard edges. Plus, they’re simple to clean and easily cozied with a furry throw.

The owners of this midcentury ski chalet in New Hampshire’s White Mountains turned to Heart & Hammer Homes founders Hannah and Cody Guilford to design and renovate their all too tired kitchen. “It was wood-on-wood-on-wood,” Hannah Guilford says. “I wanted to use wood, but go in a different direction.” Leaving the beams as is, the team painted the walls and ceiling white and Guilford chose streamlined cabinetry in a wood veneer that feels just rustic enough. The wow comes from the range. “I noticed they liked the color red, so I played off that with a fiery range and hood combo,” the designer says.

The owners of this midcentury ski house in New Hampshire wanted to renovate their tired kitchen.

Advertisement

2 Black quartz countertops that resemble soapstone help ground the tall space. “The quartz has crackles of white that remind me of frozen ice on the nearby river,” Guilford says. Although the material has an earthy sensibility, the thin profile is clean and crisp.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

3 Pared-down pendant lights maintain the scheme’s overall simplicity while adding a bit of black to the top of the room. “The milky-glass globes look like little snowballs,” Guilford observes. The large, clunky sconce over the window plays with scale, making the space more interesting.

4 For the cabinetry, Guilford struck a balance between the honey-toned window trim and dark wood ceiling beams. “The cabinets have bits of amber and deeper tones in the graining,” she says.

5 Warm gray-glass backsplash tiles stacked vertically end to end echo the lines of the slatted ceiling and lead the eye up to the original wood beams.

6 The ZLINE stainless steel range with glossy red door and matching hood add the perfect pop of color. “It’s a classic, functional focal point that, at 30-inches wide, doesn’t overpower the room,” the designer says.

Advertisement

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.