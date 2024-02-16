Readers react to stories on Bigfoot and finding affordable housing in other states

I enjoyed reading “Boston Is More Unaffordable Than Ever. So What’s Keeping You Here?” (Perspective, January 14). My husband and I recently moved back to the South Shore after living in Florida for five years. We are both semiretired and decided to move where the cost of living was less. We thought of it as an adventure. We REALLY tried to make it work. We both tried several different jobs, joined the Y, played some golf, etc. The best times we had were when our friends from New England came down to visit. We moved back to Scituate last year. We cannot afford to buy a house, but we are HOME and there is no place like it. I’m guessing that moving to the Midwest might be easier to adapt to. Midwesterners are wonderful, kind, and welcoming people.

Debbie DeLorenzo

Scituate





I met my husband in Boston. The ONE condition I had for marrying him was that we would leave Boson ASAP. He agreed and we did. That was 30 years ago. Boston is wonderful in many ways, but not worth it. We now live in Arizona, where they rightly say, “You don’t have to shovel sunshine.” No regrets at all.

Alison Lueders

Vail, Arizona





Michael Fitzgerald’s “solution” to the problem of affordability in Boston is shortsighted. He encourages young folks, the main drivers of our economic future, to leave the state. What will happen to home values and quality of life here when all the young people move and the state is filled with the elderly? Young people will take their educations, innovative ideas, and families with them. They will create businesses wherever they move, and the dollars they make will be spent there instead of here. It might not happen overnight, but if young people go elsewhere, the Massachusetts economy eventually will tank, and home values eventually will plummet.

S. Baker

Gloucester





I reluctantly had to leave Boston in June 1974, after receiving my degree from Emerson College. I lived in the Back Bay, at 132 Beacon Street, and I loved every minute of it. But, to live at that same address today, I’d have to be a multimillionaire. I am a diehard Red Sox fan, and root for the Celtics, Bruins, and Pats. I never, ever miss a Sox or Celts game on TV. I love seafood, brownstones, this newspaper, and walks along the Esplanade. But, I’ve lived in Phoenix since 1977. Other than the weather — I don’t own snow tires, shovels, even heavy winter coats — and the laughably low property taxes, there is no comparison: Phoenix is vacuous, while Boston is vibrant. It’s one of my biggest regrets that I couldn’t find a way to stay in my favorite city.

Matt Ganis

Phoenix





If we could get decent rail service out to Central and Western Massachusetts (and by decent, I mean: frequent, reliable service, not the current boondoggle of commuter rail, which as I write has me stranded working from home), people could have jobs in Boston and live out where housing is cheaper, without having to leave the state. Workplaces could be more flexible about hybrid and remote working options. The pandemic certainly demonstrated that this is possible.

ForeverInCollege

posted on bostonglobe.com





This Perspective should include New York as a Great Lakes-adjacent state (two lakes) and Buffalo as a city with all the urban amenities and culture and lots of affordable housing.

Wynn Gerhard

Plymouth





Michael Fitzgerald’s whole rationale for moving to the Rust Belt is the cheap housing. He mentions Erie, Pennsylvania. It is cheap, but then you have to live there! I grew up there in the ‘60s, and go back to visit family. Erie averages 100 inches of snow a year (Boston, 44). Food prices, gas prices — high. Property taxes on your cheap house are relatively high, as there are separate city, county, and school taxes. For that, you don’t get a lot of amenities. Walkable neighborhood centers? Not really. No recycling of trash. Not a lot of parks or playgrounds. No real public transit, just a few bus lines that run a couple of times a day. The cost of living in Boston is high, but the positive intangibles of life here are high also.

Alan States

Brookline





I remember my angst in the ‘70s looking at job opportunities after completing an MBA. I absolutely loved being in Boston for those two years. I wanted to work in industry but to stay here it had to be consulting. So, I took a consulting job and continued to have a great time — except for my job. Eventually I moved to Detroit and joined Ford Motor Co. I spent the next 20 years in Midwest and Southeast locations in manufacturing jobs. I loved my work but I had constant coastal longing. When an opportunity came in ‘97 to return to (South Coast) Massachusetts in a manufacturing position, I jumped at it even though it would be a longish commute from Boston. Upon retirement, I conclude all that commuting was well worth it. For me, having a home I loved in a city I loved was worth all the extra costs and traffic.

Tom Daily

Rockport





I’ve had a number of friends and family move to the South. They get a lot more house for their money, and they escape most of the cold weather.... If you are near any kind of urban area in most of the country, then you’ll be able to find enough culture and people with liberal attitudes to not feel like a fish out of water. However, what we have in Boston can only be matched by a larger metropolitan area.

Sigmund-Fraud

posted on bostonglobe.com





Boston is amazing. I love the historical sites, museums, wonderful theater, diverse population, and cuisine, and with the architecture and layout, Boston looks like Europe. At times I do wonder how worth it it is to live here when the high prices make me feel like I am just keeping my head above water, and I spend most of my time working to pay expenses. I wonder if I am really taking advantage of it here since I am not exactly going to Boston Common or Long Wharf in February, yet there is always something to do indoors. But I am just not quite ready to leave. The day will come when I will get priced out, and — while I will appreciate the time and opportunities I’ve had here — I will embrace with open arms my return to my beloved home state of Minnesota. I will actually be able to afford a house, and no parking garage will cost $40 for two hours. I will smile when people tell me to “watch out for deer,” and “Tell your folks I say hi.”

Kelsey Erikson

Quincy

The Stuff of Legend

Well done, Mr. O’Connor — it takes guts to tackle the stuff of legend, mystery, and ridicule (“Tracking the Beast of the Berkshires,” January 14). Stay on the trail. After all, it’s the journey not the destination that makes life worth living.

Dehler

posted on bostonglobe.com





I spend plenty of time in the Berkshire mountains and while I would not claim to have seen Bigfoot, I did once hear a growl from the woods on Mount Greylock that did not sound like any creature I’ve heard or seen before. Needless to say we walked calmly but briskly away from that growl. So who knows?

Berkshire Observer

posted on bostonglobe.com

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.