Inviting a friend’s ex to a party would jeopardize their relationship. Should she tell her friend to ‘grow up?’

“Rachel” and I have co-hosted an annual party for six years. Four years ago, I introduced her to my close friend “Joe,” and they dated for a while before he broke it off. She didn’t take it well and he has not been invited to the party since. I want to invite him again, but Rachel “just can’t do it.” I want her to be comfortable, but I don’t think what I’m asking is unreasonable. Do I tell her how I feel and that she needs to grow up, or should I consider splitting up the co-hosted party?

You’ve already told Rachel that you want to invite Joe again. And she doesn’t, and as co-hosts, you presumably have peremptory-challenge privileges over attendees. So either split the party, or don’t invite Joe. Those are your choices — I mean, those are your good choices, the ones that aren’t guaranteed to insult and alienate someone you presumably consider a friend, as telling her to “grow up” would do. (You’re asking me if it’s OK to tell someone how you feel, when how you feel is that their feelings are wrong and stupid. It’s not a great look.)

I lost touch with a close friend of four decades when I felt she was horrible to me after the suicide of a dear friend a decade ago. She sent a Christmas card detailing the terminal illness of her husband. When he died, I sent a condolence card and yahrtzeit [memorial] candle, which I discovered she returned to the seller. I am baffled by her behavior. Everyone thinks she is wonderful and I find it hard to talk to mutual friends about this.

Anonymous / Cambridge

I’m so sorry you went through this. Her behavior (including details that had to be cut for word count) is bizarre and inexplicable. I can only imagine that you’re having a hard time dealing with the whole situation. Being cut out by a friend is a terrible loss in and of itself, and terrible losses that make no logical sense can shatter a person’s peace of mind. I’ve been through it myself and seen it happen to others, from friendship to business to romance. We’re a sense-making, storytelling species and there isn’t any sense you can make, or story you can tell, about this right now, but you still need to talk about it.

Don’t try to convince your mutual friends of your narrative. Your reality contradicts theirs and they’ll never be able to fully understand, and this will only compound your sense of frustration and unreality. Try to process what happened with a therapist instead, or with other friends who aren’t involved, or by writing it out.

You may never understand what happened, but like a rock in a tumbler, this untellable story will gradually become smoother, and smaller. I wish you the best.

















Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.