A survivor of Auschwitz, my mother-in-law never expected to have descendants

But during her visit to our home in Beverly in 1982, we passed the Cabot Cinema where Sophie’s Choice was playing, and she suddenly — quite loudly — insisted on seeing the film. Based on the 1979 novel by William Styron, the film painfully brings to life fictionalized experiences at Auschwitz and the haunting aftermath. Arriving at the camp, Sophie (in an Oscar-winning performance by Meryl Streep) is abruptly forced by a sadistic Nazi guard to send one of her two small children to the gas chamber; he declares he will send both to their death unless she chooses. She saves her son over her daughter in one of cinema’s most chilling moments.

My mother-in-law survived the Auschwitz concentration camp , a circumstance about which she was just quietly introspective. Bertha’s prisoner identification number — 74306 — resided on her left forearm and she made no attempt to cover it. Over time, she likely recounted fewer than half the horrors to us.

I was alarmed that the film might incite unspeakable memories for Bertha, but her insistence grew, and so we went that night. Beside her, I watched uncomfortably and anguished, and as the credits finally rolled, the stunned audience remained respectfully seated, mournful even. I felt as if in quicksand. Bertha, however, stared straight ahead, expressionless. I leaned in to ask what she thought of the film. Silent a few more seconds, and without turning to me, she quietly said, “They got the mud wrong.”

I was certain I hadn’t heard right and asked what she meant. “They got the mud wrong,” she repeated without inflection. “There was much more mud at Auschwitz.”

And that was the only thing she said.

Today, Bertha hovers constantly even though she died in 1994 — on my birthday. I see her in my daughter’s confident face as she manages a successful small business and in my red-haired granddaughter’s brazen posture, no longer (at age 11) taking crap from her older brother. My former wife, Sara, who died in 2012, had surely passed along her mother’s defiant genes, and her own.

Long before Bertha’s death, Sara had conceived a misguided tribute by tattooing 74306 on her own left forearm. Sara did it impulsively, a trademark behavior sometimes lauded, sometimes dismissed. She had survived a battle with substance abuse and, she told me, needed to viscerally demonstrate to a world withering around her that she — like her mother — could fend off additional tragedy. Sara had decided to somehow guide her own renewal by publicly acknowledging her mother’s.

Bertha Zuckerman and her granddaughter, around 1993. From Carl Zukroff

Today, in this unstable period of bewildering antisemitism, I recall that Sara was Bertha’s only child after the war. But she was not her only child: Bertha was powerless in Poland in the 1940s as she systematically lost her first child — and a husband, a sister, and her parents — to the Holocaust. Liberated by Russian forces in 1945, she suffered ill health and weighed “not much,” as she used to muse. She was temporarily housed in an art museum in Munich, ironically reminding her of Hitler’s prophecy that in the future, you would find a Jew only in a museum.

Bertha had never expected to embrace both a new daughter and a grandchild, but she reveled in it. Today, as I watch my grandchildren blossom, I envy their naivete as wars in Ukraine and Gaza elude their psyches even as repulsive antisemitism surfaces exponentially nearby.

Bertha’s malnourishment after her liberation made Sara’s birth a miracle. Having descendants was ultimately Bertha’s greatest blessing. She never met her great-grandchildren, rarely spoke of Auschwitz, worried constantly about her one surviving sister in Tel Aviv, and spoke with conviction about the banality of evil.

But of all my memories of Bertha — and there are thousands — her composure and the ordinary tone of her voice in that movie theater still haunt me today. Especially today.

Carl Zukroff is a writer and editor in Brighton.