RI bill would stop affordable housing tax breaks given for market-rate apartments

Smiley has said that developers are starting to catch on that because of how the state law is written, they can get the special tax treatment even on properties with luxury market-rate apartments, as long as some of the property contains affordable housing.

The bill, introduced Thursday by Providence state Representative Grace Diaz on behalf of Mayor Brett Smiley , would amend the so-called “8-Law” statute that was launched into public view because of the multimillion-dollar tax breaks granted to Arnold “Buff” Chace, a wealthy developer who receives the special tax treatment on 10 downtown properties.

PROVIDENCE — Legislation to change a controversial low-income housing law that gives tax breaks to developers has been filed at the Rhode Island State House, aiming in part to make affordable housing tax breaks apply only to affordable housing.

“They need to pay their fair share,” Diaz said, arguing that only affordable housing units should get the tax subsidy. The bill was referred to the municipal government and housing committee for consideration.

The new legislation would require that developers restrict both the rents and the incomes of the tenants in their affordable housing developments before being granted the tax breaks. Developments that qualify have to pay just 8 percent of their annual rental income as a tax bill, in lieu of paying their municipality’s regular tax rate on the value of the property.

Chace’s 8-Law deal, which was struck as part of a court settlement with former Mayor Jorge Elorza, requires only the incomes of the tenants in his affordable apartments to be under a certain threshold, but does not actually require the rents to be affordable. That’s in contrast with the hundreds of other 8-Law properties in the city which restrict both the incomes and rents, primarily through RIHousing programs, a Globe investigation found last week.

The Globe also reported the Chace properties are the only ones receiving the affordable housing tax breaks on commercial sections of the buildings, such as restaurants and retail stores, which the proposed bill would remedy. (The legislation would not be retroactive, but the Providence City Council is separately seeking to overturn Chace’s tax breaks in court.)

The new legislation would also require developers to rent apartments to tenants making 80 percent or less of the area median income (currently $57,350 for a one-person household) in order to qualify. Right now, the income levels are not defined in the law. The tax breaks would only apply to the affordable sections of the building, another change from current practice in Providence.

Chace’s properties are among just 19 out of 618 in the city of Providence that currently receive the tax breaks on market-rate housing units in addition to the affordable units. Chace’s 10 buildings have a combined 74 affordable units out of 297 total. His 8-Law tax breaks are worth an estimated $42 million over 30 years.

“I think it is not the way that the law was intended to work,” Smiley said in a recent interview. “Until that law gets changed, our hands are really tied.”

Amy Rainone, the director of governmental relations and policy at RIHousing, the quasi-public agency that finances affordable housing developments, said the 8-Law’s language is not entirely clear.

“I think it is vague,” Rainone told the Globe. “The language in that statute is not so specific that you could clearly say it’s only meant for this income group, or it’s only meant for units that are priced in this income category.”

But another major downtown developer, former mayor Joe Paolino, argues it’s not the time to change the 8-Law, when the city is in desperate need of more affordable housing. He told the Globe he plans to testify against the proposal at the State House.

“If you take the law away, I’m not doing any of my projects,” said Paolino, a Smiley supporter, referring to future affordable developments he’s planning.

Paolino said he is fine with retail sections of properties being excluded from the preferential tax treatment, but not the market-rate residential portions. He is currently seeking the 8-Law treatment on two of his properties, the Case Mead Lofts and the Studley Building. The properties will restrict 20 percent of the units to middle-incomes.

He noted that the downtown office market is not doing well, with remote and hybrid work changing how much office space companies need. The solution is to make downtown more residential, he said, and the 8-Law as written could spur more development.

“It’s going to create housing, it’s going to create jobs,” Paolino said.

Diaz said with the city’s current financial straits, she’s worried that giving tax breaks to developers for non-affordable housing will result in increased taxes for regular homeowners.

“The city has to figure out how to get revenue,” Diaz said. “It’s not fair.”

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.