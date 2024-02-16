ABC6 Providence staffers seek unionization

“We hope that the hedge fund above us actually starts caring about news instead of just caring about money,” said Audrey Hammond, a news photographer there who helped lead the effort. “Because you have to spend money to make money in any industry. They’re not investing anything into us, so we can’t put anything out.”

The group said it filed with the National Labor Relations Board Friday afternoon to become part of the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians, or NABET. They’re seeking to unionize reporters, creative services, photographers, editors, meteorologists, the web team, producers, and technical media operators.

PROVIDENCE — Citing low pay, bare-bones resources, and a lack of respect from management, a group of staffers at Providence news station ABC6 is seeking unionization.

The workers are seeking voluntary recognition. If the station doesn’t agree to the union, a separate National Labor Relations Board filing would kick off an election process where would-be union members would vote on whether to organize. According to Bera Dunau, NABET’s organizing coordinator, a supermajority of the 29 people who would be represented by the union have signed union authorization cards. That’s not the final say if there’s a contested election, but is a barometer of internal support.

ABC6 and a representative of the parent company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Several ABC6 staffers involved in the unionization effort spoke to The Boston Globe to explain why they’re doing it. Hammond, meteorologist Kelly Bates, reporter Josh Kurman, and technical media operator Kyle Dacey said it comes down to getting a seat at the table — and putting their work at the forefront, instead of corporate profits.

Kurman said people often get into the industry expecting relatively low pay and long hours, but understanding that the tradeoff is getting the support to go out and try to make a difference in the community. That’s difficult under ABC6′s management, Kurman said.

“Their interest isn’t in putting forward a good community product, necessarily,” Kurman said. “They’re not putting the work in to actually be a part of the community and make a difference.”

ABC6′s ratings have long lagged far behind WPRI 12 and NBC 10 WJAR, the other stations that cover Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. But under owner Standard Media Group, a small hedge fund-owned chain that bought ABC6 in 2019, conditions at the station are getting worse than they have been in the past, the union advocates say.

There hasn’t been a widespread pay raise in years, the staffers said. A dwindling headcount means everyone has to do more with less. Dacey, whose technical role makes him seem like an air traffic controller for television, said he makes about $15 an hour, less than he’d make if he worked at a fast-food restaurant. The graphics are outdated and the station broadcasts in 720p, which is not full HD, Dacey said.

All of that comes down to the lack of resources from Standard, the workers say.

Against that backdrop, the station has had a hard time recovering from a series of recent calamities — the scuttled sale of the station, the tumultuous tenure of a former news director, and a fire that knocked the station off the air. There was an opportunity for a restart, especially after the fire. The station didn’t take it, the union advocates say.

There’s also the NOW app. The mobile app was launched by the station last year. It has a TikTok-like interface, and asks users to submit their own content for “assignments.” It’s not unusual for TV stations (or even newspapers, for that matter) to use or solicit user-generated pictures, video, and information. What makes the NOW app stand apart is that it sends users push alerts on an app soliciting actual assignments, with locations, then rewards them with points that can be exchanged for gift cards.

Assignments are often soft-focus stuff, but they have also occasionally included things like structure fires, the staffers say. There are a few problems with that, including safety, and the idea that untrained people using an app can do the job that professional journalists are paid — not in gift cards — to do.

To some at ABC6, the future is NOW. And that future is bleak.

“It’s good to have user generated content,” Kurman said. “But not at the expense of actual staff who are doing this for a living.”

What makes the situation at ABC6 even more frustrating, the union advocates say, is that they know they’re capable of so much more. There are good people in the newsroom. But they keep losing them because of the longstanding and worsening problems there.

A union will help, they believe. Parent company Standard General also includes Bally’s, whose chairman once pointed to the company’s positive relationships with unions.

“Rhode Island has such a rich, strong history of unionization,” Bates said. “Starting with the mill workers up in the Blackstone. We’re Rhode Islanders. It’s what we do.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.