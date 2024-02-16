Beware of ice falling from the Sagamore Bridge

Two vehicles were struck by falling ice on the Sagamore Bridge Thursday, State Police said.
At 2:24 p.m., falling ice damaged the sunroof of a 2021 Toyota Rav4, said Dave Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police.
Less than two hours later, police received another report of a vehicle struck by ice, which damaged the windshield.
There were no reports of injuries in either incident, Procopio said.
This isn’t the first time ice has fallen from the bridge onto cars. On a March morning in 2018, the windshields of three vehicles were broken by falling ice as they drove over the bridge, according to police in Bourne.
