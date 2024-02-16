On Feb. 2, Whitman police shared a very cute photo of Nola, the department’s comfort dog, working the window at the station. “Tow releases and records requests come with a sloppy kiss and tail wag this morning,” the Facebook post said. “Happy Friday everyone!” Since joining the department last year, Nola has been making the rounds around town with her handler, Sergeant Kevin Harrington, interacting with the community and quickly becoming the most popular member of the force. The department even had stuffed plush toys modeled aft exes er Nola available for sale during the holidays.

VALENTINE’S DAY, LAW ENFORCEMENT STYLE

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the Holden police had some fun sharing this Facebook post. “Valentine’s Day is for celebrating the love in your life, but we don’t want you to forget those ex’s that did you wrong!” the post said. “Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with illegal drugs or weapons in their car? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest. Our Valentine’s Day Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur to HPD, a one-night minimum stay here in our luxurious 5-Star accommodations, and professional glamour shots. This special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner free of cost. We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don’t blame you; this special is too sweet to pass up. So if you are interested in gifting an ex this Valentine’s Day special feel free to give us a call. Our operators are standing by at 508-829-4444.”

OWNER OF THE LOST-AND-FOUND FINGERTIP SPEAKS OUT

Remember the man who amputated his finger in Sandwich and had it returned to him days later by police? Well, we got an email from Andy Hamm, who said he is that guy. Hamm explained that on the day of the accident, he and his neighbor had some dirt delivered to an area between their properties, and the dump truck got stuck in the mud. “I lost my fingertip in the cable winch as we were attempting to haul the truck from the mud,” Hamm wrote. “My neighbor simply hit the wrong button as I was holding the cable hook. My hand got sucked in. It was an honest mistake. He is a great guy and feels terrible about it. It could have been much much worse honestly, and I feel entirely grateful that it didn’t rip off my whole hand.” Hamm said he’s an artist and musician and needs that hand for everything he does, and he’s thankful it wasn’t worse. He also recalled the visit he received from the Sandwich police on Christmas Eve, after a passerby found his fingertip on the side of the road. “As I opened the door, I saw three cruisers at the end of my driveway, lights flashing, hand all bandaged up, one officer indeed said, ‘We think you’re the guy we’re looking for,’” he wrote. “I thought I was guilty of SOMETHING. I had no idea. They said the neighbor’s dog had found a finger. We started laughing because I replied, ‘I think I am likely the owner of that.’ I told them to get rid of it and have a Merry Christmas. They returned about fifteen minutes later with it in a Ziploc bag and told me that protocol was to return it to me. Because after all, it was mine. I reluctantly took it. I didn’t want to keep it in the house. It would have felt weird to throw it away. I put it in my BBQ grill, outside so I could think about what the heck to do with it. Then we went away for a week. When we returned we had a nice little fire in our backyard, while burning this year’s Christmas tree, a friend, my wife, and I said some poignant words of eulogy, like, ‘My finger and I have always been attached ... Just when you think everything is fine, life points out that this is just the tip of things to come,’ and so on. Since then, I have been painting and playing upright bass just a little slower and more clumsily, but I will be just fine.” We were happy to hear that Hamm is on the mend and his spirits are high.

Andy Hamm (right) and members of the Sandwich Police Department. Handout





