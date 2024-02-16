Shouts erupt in N.H. over proposal critics said would create ‘state-run book banning process’

To illustrate his point, he began reading a passage from Laurie Halse Anderson’s “Speak,” an award-winning 1999 young adult novel that explores a survivor’s sense of trauma and guilt after her sexual assault. He jumped straight into the protagonist’s firsthand account of being raped and scoffed at the notion that the book is available to middle schoolers.

The bill’s prime sponsor, Republican Representative Glenn Cordelli of Tuftonboro, said K-12 schools are making sexually explicit materials available to minors, and he argued such books could be contributing to rising rates of sexual violence.

Cacophonous shouts filled the chamber Thursday afternoon as lawmakers in the New Hampshire House of Representatives debated a bill to give state officials expanded authority when parents challenge books available in local school districts.

The publisher indicates “Speak” is intended for readers 12-18 years old, and the story is about “consent, healing, and finding your voice.” It’s listed among TIME Magazine’s “best YA books of all time.”

House Speaker Sherman A. Packard repeatedly urged Cordelli to keep his remarks in their proper context, and he scolded the Democrats who shouted their objections.

Democratic Representative Lucy M. Weber of Walpole called for a vote on whether Cordelli should be allowed to continue. She said the members understood the point Cordelli was making, but the manner in which he made it was offensive to many and “triggering” to those who have themselves experienced sexual violence.

But the House voted 201-173 to allow Cordelli to continue, and he did so.

“This is not about banning books,” Cordelli said. “It is making sure that your children have access to age-appropriate educational materials. Period.”

Not all GOP members supported Cordelli’s bill.

Republican Representative Bill Boyd of Merrimack proposed an ill-fated amendment that, he said, would acknowledge locally elected school boards (not the seven appointees on the State Board of Education) as the final arbiters of disputes over challenged books.

“Keeping these decisions at the local level holds local decision-makers accountable for their actions on questions of obscenity,” he said. “Placing these decisions with an unelected bureaucratic State Board of Education would politicize decision-making with no accountability to these decision makers as well.”

Ultimately, the House rejected Boyd’s amendment and voted 192-181 to table Cordelli’s unamended bill. Members voted 187-162 later on Thursday to kill the bill.

The decision drew praise from Gilles Bissonnette, legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, who said the proposal “would have created a state-run book banning process.” (The bill would give the New Hampshire Department of Education and others the ability to sue schools that fail to comply with any final determination of the centralized appeals process.)

“School districts already have processes in place to address book challenges, and New Hampshire already has a state law that addresses harmful materials being given to minors,” Bissonette said. “If enacted, bills like this would be used as a tool to scare teachers and librarians out of recommending or even offering some books to others.”

Although this proposal, House Bill 1419, is dead, a nearly identical measure, Senate Bill 523, is pending before the other chamber.

A different pending proposal, House Bill 1311, would require local school districts to adopt a policy to govern their process for challenging library materials. Its sponsors include seven Democrats and two Republicans in the House, plus two Democrats in the Senate.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com.