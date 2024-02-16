fb-pixelBoston police seek suspect in Blue Hill Avenue shooting Skip to main content

Boston police seek public’s help identifying man wanted in Blue Hill Avenue shooting

By Nick Stoico Globe Staff,Updated February 16, 2024, 1 hour ago
Boston police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly fired a gun at a person after stepping out of a car on Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury on Jan. 25.Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly fired a gun at a person after stepping out of a vehicle on Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury last month, the department said in a statement Friday.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation, a gunshot detection system, at 236 Blue Hill Ave. shortly after 7 a.m. on Jan. 25. The victim was not struck by any gunshots, police said.

Authorities released surveillance images showing a man in a dark jacket pointing a handgun as he exited the passenger side of a Chevrolet SUV in the middle of the street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4275 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to 27463.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.

