Boston police seek public’s help identifying man wanted in Blue Hill Avenue shooting

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly fired a gun at a person after stepping out of a vehicle on Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury last month, the department said in a statement Friday.
Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation, a gunshot detection system, at 236 Blue Hill Ave. shortly after 7 a.m. on Jan. 25. The victim was not struck by any gunshots, police said.
Authorities released surveillance images showing a man in a dark jacket pointing a handgun as he exited the passenger side of a Chevrolet SUV in the middle of the street.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4275 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to 27463.
