Boston police seek public’s help identifying man wanted in Blue Hill Avenue shooting

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly fired a gun at a person after stepping out of a vehicle on Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury last month, the department said in a statement Friday.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation, a gunshot detection system, at 236 Blue Hill Ave. shortly after 7 a.m. on Jan. 25. The victim was not struck by any gunshots, police said.