It’s been 720 days without any significant snowfall in Boston

In fact, dating back to 1891, three out of the top five longest stretches have occurred since 2000. Between 2002 and 2003, there was a 702-day stretch without a significant snowfall and between 2012 and 2013, there was a 711-day period without 4 inches or more of snow.

Snow has been hard to come by this winter. Only 9.7 inches of snow has been recorded at Logan International Airport, roughly a quarter of what would typically accumulate during the entire season. This is indeed the longest stretch on record without a significant snowfall.

A total of 720 days — and counting. That is how long it has been since 4 inches or more of snow has fallen in Boston.

Along with this El Niño, this winter’s lack of major snowfall is due to a scarcity of consistent cold temperatures. It is currently the fourth warmest meteorological winter on record in Boston (meteorological winter including December through February).

What hasn’t been lacking, however, is overall precipitation. Boston typically receives a little over 11 inches of precipitation (liquid equivalent) during the winter. Yet this season we’ve already seen another weather anomaly -- above-average precipitation, with 13.98 inches so far.

Generally speaking, El Niño means warmer winters with less snow in New England. During an El Niño pattern, there are warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. Despite this, globally there is more at play and many more factors to take into consideration when developing seasonal snowfall forecasts that can result in a snowier season.

For example, there are research meteorologists who have found a connection between significant Siberian snow in October and above average snowfall in New England in the upcoming winter.

Forecasters also look at the phase of the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO). The NAO is the change in atmospheric pressure between the Icelandic low and the high pressure over the Azores, the islands off Portugal. The NAO is either positive, negative, or neutral. A negative NAO phase typically brings more storminess. Next week the NAO appears to be trending positive, resulting in a quieter weather pattern and less chance for big storms and significant snowfall.

The elephant in the room is that winters in New England are indeed warming, El Niño or not. Since 1970, the average winter temperature has climbed by more than 5 degrees. Boston’s Top 5 warmest winter is not the exception in New England this year – it has been the second warmest in Hartford, Connecticut, and Worcester, and the fifth warmest in Providence, Rhode Island. With climate change, this trend will continue until,, scientists say, we see meaningful global carbon dioxide emissions cuts.

Easterly winds that have coincided with storm systems this winter have kept Boston too warm for significant snowfall because of the warmer ocean water temperatures. The snow that has occurred this winter has been like concrete, a result of a low snow-to-liquid ratio.

As a general rule of thumb, when meteorologists look at the snow to liquid ratio (or SLR), the higher the surface/near surface air temperatures, the heavier and wetter the snowfall, with a lower SLR. The times Boston has recorded snowfall this winter, totals have been lower because of the warmer ocean water temperatures and resulting lower SLR.

This season Boston has seen the longest stretch on record without a significant snowfall of 4 inches or more. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

In February, ocean water temperatures 16 nautical miles east of Boston are typically in the mid to upper 30s. These water temperatures now are in the low 40s.

If you look at the broader Atlantic Ocean, it is important to see how extreme this warming is. Sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Atlantic are currently as warm as the average in mid-July. This kind of warmth is truly staggering.

The opportunity for a significant snowfall this winter is quickly diminishing. Climatologically, our average last significant snowfall of 4 inches or more is Feb. 24. The latest in the year that a significant snow event ever occurred was on April 13, 1933.

While the prospects are low, if you are a snow lover, there have been some late-season winter storms in recent years. More than a foot of snow fell on March 13, 2018, a half foot of snow fell on March 14, 2017, and four inches of snow fell on April 4, 2016.

Chris Gloninger is a senior scientist in climate and risk communication at the Woods Hole Group. He can be found on social media @ChrisGloninger.