The blustery cold stays put this weekend amid partly sunny skies in Boston area

The cold air rushing in was producing snow showers across parts of the Great Lakes and some of those showers made it to Southern New England Friday morning. You can see them on the radar loop below.

Wind advisories went up across parts of Southern New England warning of 50 miles-an-hour wind gusts to wrap up the work week. This wind is the result of the pressure gradient between the little clipper system that went by Thursday night and high pressure that is moving in.

Temperatures will be slightly below average for the rest of the day and feel even colder with the strong wind. Wind chills will dip into the 20s and teens. But there will be plenty of sunshine and a few fair weather clouds dotting across the sky.

Wind chill readings will be in the teens and 20s for much of the region Friday. NOAA

We are entering a period of dry weather over the upcoming week. It won’t be completely dry but there will be an absence of any significant precipitation.

Another storm system is going to miss us on Saturday, scooting out south of New England and taking the clouds and heaviest precipitation with it. The northern shield of those clouds will be evident and there could be a few snow showers, especially across the extreme south coast, on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 30s both days this weekend with clouds and spotty snow showers Saturday in the Boston area and more sun, but quite windy on Sunday.

Rate of precipitation through Sunday. Tropical Tidbits

Temperatures will be slightly below average and continue that way into Sunday and early next week.

The second half of February features average temperatures that continue to climb. Next week, high temperatures will end up in the 40s by Thursday with no snow in sight. Here in New England, averages are colder and warmer than normal readings and it’s actually less common that we end up exactly average. New England weather is more extreme than other parts of the country, oscillating between cold blasts and warmer air in the winter and in the summer it’s basically typically warm or hot .

Average temperatures continue to rise from the upper 30s in mid-February to the lower 50s by the end of March. NOAA

For the second half of February, high temperatures are typically in the upper 30s ending up in the low 40s by the end of the month. Then in March averages climb from the low 40s into the low 50s .

With the the absence of much cold from December through now, Boston and much of New England is running in another Top 5 unusually warm winters — several stations are experiencing their warmest winter on record. There are still enough days left in the month that the placement of the 2023-24 winter is ultimately going to change from where it is now and will be dependent on how much, if any, significant cold air arrives before we start next month. For what it’s worth, the early look into March has odds of a warmer-than-average month.

Temperature outlook for the month of March. NOAA