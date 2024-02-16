Funding questions remain for $4.5m child hunger program in N.H.

But in order to get the $4.5 million in federal funding, the state has to be able to cover the cost of administering the program. And a bill for that is still pending at the State House.

CONCORD, N.H. – After advocates raised the alarm , New Hampshire officials submitted a plan Thursday — on the Feb. 15 deadline — for a federal program that would feed kids during the summer months when they’re not getting school meals.

“We currently lack a funding source for the state’s portion of the to-be-determined administrative costs,” Jake Leon, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health and Human Services, said in an email. “Passage of the funding bill would enable participation this year and next year.”

Senate Bill 499 would not only direct health and human services to participate in the summer program and fund the administrative costs, it would also funding to expand options for free and reduced price meals to students during the school year.

In order to implement the Summer EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) program in 2024, the senate bill must pass.

Laura Milliken, executive director of NH Hunger Solutions, said she is very pleased the state will be eligible to participate in the program and emphasized the importance of getting benefits to families by the summer.

“Unfortunately summer is the hungriest time for kids because they can’t eat meals in school,” she said in an email.

She said her organization will work with the state to overcome barriers and get the benefits to those who need them as soon as possible.

Up to 39,000 children in the state would be eligible for the program, according to an estimate from the Food Research & Action Center. Food insecurity is a persistent problem in the state, advocates say. Food pantries and the NH Food Bank said they are seeing increased demand as high food prices remain high.

Children can receive free and reduced lunch while school is in session, but the Summer EBT program is designed to help cover that need while students are at home during the summer months. Those who enroll in the program would receive $40 per month for a three-month period on an electronic benefits transfer card that could only be used to purchase groceries.

The Department of Health and Human Services waited until Thursday’s deadline to submit the state’s plan, which was required in order to participate in the program. Leon said the federal government was slow to answer questions about financial and logistical impacts to the state.

That prompted the involvement of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, who sent a letter to US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, asking his agency to address potential barriers and facilitate New Hampshire’s participation in the program.

“It is critical that eligible Granite Staters do not miss the opportunity to access Summer EBT benefits this year,” the letter said.

They urged the agency “to exercise maximum flexibility to make New Hampshire’s participation workable.”

Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington got involved, too, to help address last-minute barriers between the department and the federal agency.

“No child should go hungry and this program will ensure that children across the Granite State have access to the nutrition they need to be successful,” she said in an email.

Warmington said she plans to continue working with state and federal officials and that she would “urge them to distribute these benefits as quickly and responsibly as possible so that no child goes hungry.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.