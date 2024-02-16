CVS rage is simmering as some consumers face long pharmacy lines and incarcerated shampoo

Against the MBTA. Or the group that was trying to foist the 2024 Summer Olympics on us. Roger Goodell for suspending Tom Brady (oh, to have that problem again). The killjoys who fenced off the Cop Slide after dusk on City Hall Plaza.

Bostonians love, nay, need, a villain, some entity to absorb our free-floating anger. The enemy can be central to our lives or blessedly insignificant, but no matter, we’re never as united as when we’ve got a righteous outrage going.

Or, in the words of a Reddit post: basically the new Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Advertisement

“I have been in line today for over an hour and a half and I am still being told it will be another hour-long wait for an urgent antibiotic,” a disgruntled Redditor wrote after a trip to the Coolidge Corner store (which, as locals know, has been thrust into a deeper circle of heck since the closing of a nearby store).

CVS, how do we hate thee? Let us count the ways:

We dread thine long pharmacy lines, that sometimes end in frustration, with a stressed-looking employee rooting around aimlessly for a bag with your name on it, or informing you that your prescription, which was $8, is no longer covered by insurance, and if you want to challenge the new price tag, “You can speak to the pharmacist.” (Unless the pharmacist is on long pharmacy lines, that sometimes end in frustration, with a stressed-looking employee rooting around aimlessly for a bag with your name on it, or informing you that your prescription, which was $8, is no longer covered by insurance, and if you want to challenge the new price tag, “You can speak to the pharmacist.” (Unless the pharmacist is on strike , as they were last fall, along with pharmacists at Walgreens and Rite Aid, to protest working conditions and understaffing.)

We loathe thine self-service kiosks, barking their robotic commands: Scan item now touch the continue button if finished. Please remove all bagged items. Please wait system is processing. If you have your extra care card please scan it now. Please wait help is on the way.

We are thrust into despair by thine grim lighting, and prison commissary-chic decor, in which thee have locked the Sensodyne and Rogaine behind bars and made even the holiday candy seem sad.

Customer service needed in aisle two. Customer service needed in aisle two.

Hostility is building as the Rhode Island-based CVS works to muscle its way ever further into our lives. As a recent Globe headline put it: “CVS wants to become a medical powerhouse. Will long lines and understaffing hold it back?”

CVS has 9,000 stores nationwide and 400 locations in Massachusetts (including 46 pharmacies in Targets). Over the past two years the company has closed 16 stores in the state as part of a three-year “realignment” aimed at reducing density nationwide, and an unspecified number are scheduled to close this year, too, a spokesman said.

CVS still has about twice as many Massachusetts locations as Walgreens, according to numbers provided by the companies. In some areas, CVS’s angular red heart has come to feel inescapable. Indeed, the CVS chief executive Karen Lynch said as much when she addressed investors in December. “Wherever [consumers] turn, however they turn, CVS Health will be there.”

Advertisement

Wherever you turn. Is that a promise? Or a threat?

CVS has heard complaints of course. But upon being informed by a Globe reporter that some people consider CVS less pleasant than the RMV, Mike DeAngelis, executive director of corporate communications, said that the company is making investments in its stores and staff, and has been seeing those investments pay off in the positive “feedback we get directly from customers and employees.”

DeAngelis said a reporter was not hearing from the “thousands and thousands” of customers who have good experiences. “The anecdotes you have are just that,” he said. “Anecdotes.”

It is true! Sometimes even Boston’s famed nemeses are not as bad as they’re made out to be on social media, and may in fact be doing a better job under tougher circumstances than they get credit for. The MBTA isn’t always slow, for example. Some days you can board the Green Line at the Longwood stop and ride all the way to Union Square without needing to get off and take a shuttle bus.

And even some of the customers complaining about CVS, it should be noted, say they know they are lucky to have a pharmacy to complain about. ”Pharmacy deserts” in Black and Latino neighborhoods have caused harm and forced many to find rides to get their medications.

Advertisement

Remember the good old days, when CVS made us chuckle? Oh, how we loved to laugh at the store’s milelong receipts. People dressed as receipts for Halloween. Meme makers competed for the most creative way to mock their length.

“Insane fact: The sun is approximately 8 CVS receipts from earth,” read one. “At one year old, my baby is almost one whole CVS receipt long,” read another.

All is still rosy on the chain’s website. “Let’s make healthier happen together,” the trademarked slogan on the homepage chirps.

But in the real world? Don’t even get people started on: the automated texts that alert you your prescription is ready for pick up (but it ISN’T): or the wait for the stressed employee to come to your aisle and free the incarcerated Olay — and don’t dilly dally while you’re comparing the micro-sculpting cream with the renewing cream because customers are also waiting in aisles 7, 13, 9, 4, 11, 2, 8 and … oh, never mind about the guy in 8, he just ordered what he wanted on his phone from Amazon.

Meanwhile, despite complaints about the antitheft tactics employed by CVS and other retailers, there’s a lesson there for marketers: Lock-up could be a powerful selling point. What kind of fool buys the Living Proof shampoo that’s sitting openly on the shelf when next to it the Kérastase, apparently the good stuff, is guarded behind lock and key?

Advertisement

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her @bethteitell.