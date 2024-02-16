Man, two dogs, survive fall through ice at East Kingston, N.H. pond

Firefighters had just responded to another call, so Fire Chief Ed Warren requested mutual aid from Kingston Ambulance and the Brentwood Fire Department ice rescue team.

Rescue crews responded to the pond on Depot Road after receiving reports that the man and his dogs had fallen through the ice at 2:52 p.m., East Kingston fire said in a statement.

A man and his two dogs fell through the ice at a pond in East Kingston, N.H. Friday afternoon but were able to pull themselves out before rescue crews arrived, the town’s fire department said.

When they arrived, the man and his dogs had already pulled themselves from the pond, the statement said. The man declined medical treatment.

East Kingston fire advised people to never go onto the ice alone because a friend may be able to rescue you from shore or go for help if you fall through the ice, the statement said. They also advised that people be prepared when they go into an icy pond, and make sure to have a cell phone with you in case of emergency, as well as rope or ice picks to help if someone falls in.

“It’s been a mild winter and there really is no safe ice right now,” Chief Warren said. “I encourage everyone to stay off the ice, and to use extreme caution on ice even in colder weather.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.