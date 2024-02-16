Jury finds Emanuel Lopes guilty of murdering Weymouth police sergeant, 77-year-old woman

The jury found Lopes guilty of first-degree murder in killing Chesna, and second-degree murder in Adams’ killing.

DEDHAM — After six days of deliberations, a jury on Friday found Emanuel Lopes guilty of murdering Weymouth police Sergeant Michael Chesna and 77-year-old Vera Adams in 2018, bringing closure to a case that rocked the South Shore.

The jury began deliberating last Thursday. It is the second time Lopes has faced trial for the slayings of Michael Chesna and Vera Adams. In the first trial, Judge Beverly A. Cannone declared a mistrial in July after jurors — selected from Worcester County — deliberated for two weeks but could not reach a unanimous verdict on two counts of first-degree murder. She ordered jurors for the retrial be selected from Bristol County.

Earlier this week the jury sent two notes to Cannone saying it was at an impasse, but the judge ordered its members to continue deliberating.

Prosecutors said on the morning of July 15, 2018, Lopes stole and crashed his girlfriend’s car before fleeing on foot to a nearby neighborhood, Burton Terrace, where he threw a rock through the window of a home around 7 a.m.

As police were searching for Lopes, he was confronted by Chesna, who attempted to take him into custody and ordered Lopes to drop another large stone he was holding. Instead, Lopes allegedly threw the rock at Chesna, striking him in the head, prosecutors said. Lopes then allegedly got a hold of Chesna’s gun, stood over him, and shot him eight times, according to prosecutors.

After shooting Chesna, Lopes allegedly made his way to a nearby neighborhood, where he fired three shots through the window of a home where Adams was, striking her twice.

In his closing argument, Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor urged jurors to find Lopes guilty of a total of 11 charges, including first-degree murder in the slayings of both Chesna and Adams. He said after Lopes was taken into custody, he repeatedly said “I’m sorry” while interacting with police and admitted to killing a police officer.

“He can appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions,” Connor told the jury, as he recounted the events of the day. “His life has changed forever, and the lives of Vera Adams and Michael Chesna are over.”

Lopes’ attorney, Larry Tipton, argued that his client has a documented history of struggling with mental illness since he was a child, and had been faced with several stressors, including a fight with his girlfriend, that may have sparked his mania leading up to the killings.

“We don’t ask you to set aside or abandon your feelings of humanity and sympathy,” for the families of Chesna and Adams, Tipton said. “All we ask is don’t allow that sympathy to guide your decision.”

The Dedham courtroom was filled throughout the week with family, friends, and police colleagues of Chesna, including his widow, Cindy Chesna.

The crowd in the courtroom Friday erupted in cheers when the foreman of the jury read aloud the verdict of guilty of first degree murder in the killing of Chesna.

Sean Cotter and Nick Stoico of Globe staff contributed to this report.

