Homicide investigation underway in Fall River

By Lila Hempel-Edgers Globe Correspondent,Updated February 16, 2024, 1 hour ago

A 34-year-old man shot in Fall River last week has died from his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway, officials said Friday.

Joshua Medeiros of Fall River died on Thursday at Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said in a statement.

Medeiros was shot last Friday night near the intersection of Nashua and Blackstone streets. His death “is now being investigated by our office as a homicide,” the statement said.

State Police detectives assigned to Quinn’s office are investigating, along with Fall River police detectives.

No further information was released.


Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.

