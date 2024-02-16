Homicide investigation underway in Fall River

A 34-year-old man shot in Fall River last week has died from his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway, officials said Friday.

Joshua Medeiros of Fall River died on Thursday at Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said in a statement.

Medeiros was shot last Friday night near the intersection of Nashua and Blackstone streets. His death “is now being investigated by our office as a homicide,” the statement said.