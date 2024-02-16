Homicide investigation underway in Fall River

A 34-year-old man shot in Fall River last week has died from his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway, officials said Friday.
Joshua Medeiros of Fall River died on Thursday at Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said in a statement.
Medeiros was shot last Friday night near the intersection of Nashua and Blackstone streets. His death “is now being investigated by our office as a homicide,” the statement said.
State Police detectives assigned to Quinn’s office are investigating, along with Fall River police detectives.
No further information was released.
Advertisement
Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.