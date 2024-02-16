Shots fired into occupied Falmouth home, no injuries, police say

Authorities in Falmouth are investigating after gunshots were fired into a home with several people inside Thursday night, police said.
No injuries were reported, the Falmouth Police Department said in a statement Friday. The shooting was reported at 8:55 p.m. at 39 Brick Kiln Road, where officers found multiple gunshots had been fired in to the home, police said.
“A preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident appears to be isolated and there is no danger to the public at this time,” the department said. No further information was immediately released Friday.
Falmouth police are asking anyon with information about the shooting to call Detective Kurt Ruta at 774-255-4527 ext. 4529.
