Father and son arrested after police find drugs, gun inside Blackstone home

A father and son were arrested Friday after police found drugs and a gun inside their Blackstone home following a months-long investigation involving local, state and federal agencies, police said.

Michael Pitler, 45, is charged with possession of a class B substance, Blackstone police said in a statement. Zachary Pitler, 21, faces numerous charges, including trafficking cocaine, more than 100 grams and less than 200 grams, possession of a firearm without a license to carry, and possession of a class D substance, more than 300 grams.

Authorities executed a search warrant in the area of Michelle Lane at about 10 a.m. Blackstone police, Milford police, the Blackstone Valley Drug and Counter Crime Task Force, the Worcester DEA tactical diversion squadron, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service participated in the search, the statement said.