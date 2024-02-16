Father and son arrested after police find drugs, gun inside Blackstone home

A father and son were arrested Friday after police found drugs and a gun inside their Blackstone home following a months-long investigation involving local, state and federal agencies, police said.
Michael Pitler, 45, is charged with possession of a class B substance, Blackstone police said in a statement. Zachary Pitler, 21, faces numerous charges, including trafficking cocaine, more than 100 grams and less than 200 grams, possession of a firearm without a license to carry, and possession of a class D substance, more than 300 grams.
Authorities executed a search warrant in the area of Michelle Lane at about 10 a.m. Blackstone police, Milford police, the Blackstone Valley Drug and Counter Crime Task Force, the Worcester DEA tactical diversion squadron, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service participated in the search, the statement said.
Advertisement
Michael Pitler was arraigned Friday in Uxbridge District Court, the statement said. Further information about the arraignment was not immediately available Friday evening.
Zachary Pitler is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Uxbridge District Court.
Blackston Police Chief Gregory Gilmore said the arrests removed a significant amount of narcotics from the community.
“Our department takes our commitment to narcotics enforcement seriously and will not stop pursuing dealers who make Blackstone their base of operations,” Gilmore said in the statement. “Thank you to our law enforcement partners for their assistance and professionalism throughout this investigation.”
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.