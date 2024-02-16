Lawmakers agree to Sununu’s $850k request for state funds to send N.H. National Guard to secure border in Texas

The money would pay for 15 members of the guard to deploy to Eagle Pass, Texas, for up to 90 days, according to the governor.

Governor Chris Sununu presented the request to the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee Friday morning, after requesting $850,000 in a letter on Wednesday.

CONCORD, N.H. – A legislative panel approved state funding to deploy 15 members of New Hampshire’s National Guard to help patrol the southern border, in a 6 to 4 vote along party lines Friday.

Sununu said the guard would help staff static security points and roving patrols to identify illegal immigrants and drug trafficking activities and could also assist in placing obstacles along the Texas-Mexico border. He said he is focusing on Eagle Pass because it is a place where thousands of crossings occur per day.

“These efforts will assist Texas in securing the border, making criminal arrests, protecting citizens, and helping limit the dangerous drugs from reaching New Hampshire,” he said.

His request came about two weeks after he and 13 other Republican governors traveled to Eagle Pass on Feb. 4, where they were briefed by Texas authorities about Operation Lone Star, a controversial initiative launched by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in 2021 to combat illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

“It is the number one national security issue facing this country, unquestionably,” he said, pointing to apprehensions of individuals on the terrorist watch list who were caught while trying to illegally cross the country’s borders. He said New Hampshire should act on border security in Texas because of the impact illegal drug smuggling has had in the Granite State, where there have been more than 400 opioid overdose deaths per year since 2015.

Drug overdose deaths per year in New Hampshire. NH Department of Justice

Sununu’s funding request drew criticism from a group of more than 50 peace activists, faith leaders, and immigrants’ rights group in New Hampshire.

“Using taxpayer dollars to send New Hampshire National Guard members to Texas is only designed to score political points and does nothing to improve quality of life in New Hampshire. Funding cruelty at the border is not what our state stands for,” said the statement, which was released Thursday by Maggie Fogarty and Grace Kindeke of American Friends Service Committee NH Program, Eva Castillo and David Holt of the NH Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees, and Christine Wellington of the NH Immigrant Rights Network, among others.

Democratic members of the Fiscal Committee expressed reservations about the proposal and said the state should prioritize spending on efforts that will more directly impact Granite Staters.

Representative Peter Leishman, a Peterborough Democrat, asked if the $850,000 could more appropriately be spent on drug and alcohol prevention in New Hampshire.

“Our 15 guys aren’t going to make a great deal of a difference” in Texas, said Senator Lou D’Allesandro, a Manchester Democrat, who called it “a wonderful thought in terms of support.”

He said the real issue is Congress appropriating funding to protect the southern border, and he urged Sununu to use his influence to get Republicans in Congress to act on the bipartisan border proposal. Sununu rejected the idea, dismissing the bipartisan proposal as “a complete political red herring.”

D’Allesandro also praised the state’s Republican-led efforts to secure New Hampshire’s northern border with Canada. State lawmakers granted Sununu’s request last year to spend $1.4 million to increase state involvement in patrolling the northern border. House Democrats have criticized the program, as have immigrants’ rights groups and civil liberties advocates.

“It makes a great deal of sense and we’re succeeding,” said D’Allessandro. But he questioned Sununu about the use of razor wires and buoys to deter crossings at the southern border, which he called inhumane.

Sununu disagreed, arguing the deterrents are preventing people from attempting to cross, leading to fewer drownings and deaths. And he criticized President Joe Biden, pointing to the president’s decision to rescind the “Remain in Mexico” policy and reinstall the “catch and release” policy.

Republicans in the state senate issued a statement supporting Sununu’s $850,000 request.

“We know there is a crisis on our southern border and we need to stop the threat of the illegal drugs being trafficked across our nation,” the statement said.

Senate President Jeb Bradley echoed that message ahead of Friday’s vote, telling Sununu: “I just can’t salute your leadership enough on this.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.