Top lawmaker says she is subpoenaing Harvard for documents about antisemitism

The subpoenas follow nearly two months of haggling between the House Committee on Education and the Workforce and Harvard over whether the university had fully cooperated with the committee’s investigation into campus antisemitism . Committee chairwoman Virginia Foxx alleged that Harvard’s leaders had failed to fully produce documents the committee requested, but Harvard said it had responded in good faith.

A top Republican lawmaker on Friday said she is issuing subpoenas to Harvard University, demanding the school turn over a wide range of documents related to how administrators have responded to reports of resurgent campus antisemitism.

On Friday, Foxx released subpoenas that she said would be delivered to Alan Garber, Harvard’s interim president; Penny Pritzker, leader of the university’s top governing board; and N.P. Narvekar, chief executive of the Harvard Management Company, which oversees the school’s endowment; instructing them to produce the documents by March 4.

The subpoenaed documents include any internal reports about antisemitic incidents, minutes of board meetings, disciplinary records, and internal communications about a controversial Oct. 7 statement signed by Harvard student groups that kicked off the campus turmoil that has consumed Harvard since the Hamas-led attack on Israel that occurred on that day. In an initial response to the committee, Harvard produced only publicly available documents, including student handbooks and letters from Jewish advocacy groups, drawing Foxx’s ire.

“Harvard’s continued failure to satisfy the committee’s requests is unacceptable,” Foxx, a North Carolina Republican, said in a statement Friday. “I will not tolerate delay and defiance of our investigation while Harvard’s Jewish students continue to endure the firestorm of antisemitism that has engulfed its campus. If Harvard is truly committed to combating antisemitism, it has had every opportunity to demonstrate its commitment with actions, not words.”

A spokesperson for Harvard said that the university has provided 10 submissions to the committee, totaling about 3,500 pages that “directly address key areas of inquiry put forward by the committee.”

“Given the breadth and extensive nature of the information Harvard has provided to the committee, it is unfortunate that the committee has chosen to issue subpoenas,” the spokesperson said. “While subpoenas were unwarranted, Harvard remains committed to cooperating with the committee and will continue to provide additional materials, while protecting the legitimate privacy, safety and security concerns of our community.”

This is the first time the committee has subpoenaed a university, a committee spokesperson said.

Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, said Friday that he is concerned to see Congress issuing subpoenas to a university.

”We see this as an extended fishing expedition,” said Mitchell, whose group based in Washington, D.C., represents colleges and universities. “It seems not to be a search for solutions on antisemitism but a search for soundbites, and that’s what really bothers us.”

Garber recently launched two task forces to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus.

Harvard’s campus was thrown into turmoil following the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel, which killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. Israel’s retaliatory war in Gaza has killed more than 28,000 people, Palestinian authorities say.

There is disagreement among Harvard professors and students about the extent of antisemitism on campus.

The committee Foxx leads held the now-infamous Dec. 5 hearing during which the president of MIT, and the then-presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard were questioned for hours about campus antisemitism and progressive ideology that some conservatives believe have contributed to anti-Israel sentiment.

Then-Harvard president Claudine Gay said that “speech that incites violence, threatens safety, or violates Harvard’s policies against bullying and harassment is unacceptable.”

And, she said, “while I deplore all hateful speech, antisemitic speech remains [in] America protected.”

Later in the hearing, Gay — along with the two other leaders — gave legalistic answers to a question about whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates campus rules.

“It depends on the context,” she said, prompting calls for her resignation.

On Jan. 9, Foxx sent a letter to Pritzker and Garber requesting documents and information about the university’s response to antisemitism on its campus and “its failure to protect Jewish students, faculty, and staff.”

Later in January, Foxx called Harvard’s initial production of documents “woefully inadequate.”

Foxx recently told the Globe that she relies on a definition of antisemitism, endorsed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and many Western nations, that stipulates that some forms of criticism of Israel can be antisemitic. Some Jewish advocates say the definition is a useful tool for identifying antisemitic speech and actions.

Some scholars and pro-Palestinian activists contend the definition is too broad and can be used to suppress speech. Foxx said she was not aware of those concerns.

“We think that’s the gold standard,” she said.

