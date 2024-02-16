Harvard hit with congressional subpoena over antisemitism probe

“Given Harvard’s vast resources and the urgency with which it should be addressing the scourge of antisemitism, the evidence suggests that the school is obstructing this investigation and is willing to tolerate the proliferation of antisemitism on its campus,” Foxx wrote in a letter accompanying the demands.

Committee Chair Virginia Foxx, a Republican from North Carolina, signed the orders Friday, accusing Harvard of failing to treat the inquiry with “appropriate seriousness.”

The House Education and the Workforce Committee escalated its fight with Harvard University by issuing subpoenas to produce documents, including minutes from its powerful leadership board and the endowment, as part of a months-long probe into antisemitism at the school.

Advertisement

Subpoenas were issued to interim president Alan Garber, board of trustees chair Penny Pritzker, and the chief executive officer of the school’s $51 billion endowment, Narv Narvekar. Foxx said Harvard has repeatedly failed to satisfy past requests despite deadline extensions and other accommodations. Responses to the subpoenas are due March 4.

Harvard has come under scrutiny from lawmakers, students, alumni and donors over how it’s handled allegations of antisemitism on campus in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel. The university’s president, Claudine Gay, stepped down Jan. 2 after her widely derided testimony to Congress in early December.

The House Ways and Means Committee is conducting a separate inquiry into whether failures to condemn antisemitism could affect the tax-exempt status of Harvard and three other universities.

‘Good faith’

Foxx had recently warned Harvard the committee could send a subpoena. In a statement Wednesday, Harvard said it already has responded “extensively and in good faith” to numerous demands from lawmakers, submitting 10 batches of documents totaling more than 3,500 pages.

“Through these submissions, Harvard has demonstrated clearly the steps it has and continues to take to combat acts of antisemitism on our campus,” said Jason Newton, a Harvard spokesman.

Advertisement

In her latest letter, Foxx said 40% of the pages Harvard produced to her committee were already publicly available.

The panel demanded Pritzker and Garber hand over 11 categories of documents, including reports of any antisemitic incidents, records on disciplinary actions, meeting minutes and other communications referring to antisemitism. From Narvekar, the committee is seeking Harvard Management Co. meeting minutes from Oct. 7 through Jan. 2.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.