Warren, Markey among 16 senators urging US officials to allow more relatives of US citizens to flee Gaza

The letter , addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, was led by New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and signed by Senators Edward J. Markey and Elizabeth Warren, among others. It outlines the current eligibility for those in Gaza who can receive State Department assistance to leave and reunite with their loved ones in the United States — criteria senators say is “too narrow.”

Two Massachusetts senators were among 16 who signed a letter Tuesday urging US officials to expand federal policies to allow more relatives of American citizens in Gaza a way out of the besieged strip.

Advertisement

Currently, relatives of US citizens who are eligible to leave Gaza include parents, unmarried children under the age of 21, and unmarried siblings under the age of 21 if their American sibling is also under 21.

Senators asked the State Department to expand the criteria to include any American citizen’s children, siblings, and sibling’s spouses and children, regardless of marital status and age.

“We have serious concerns about a number of aspects of the current process to help US citizens and their family members who remain trapped in Gaza,” the letter states. “As a result of the dangerous circumstances on the ground, we urge you to quickly implement these changes in policy to help US citizens and their family members get out of harm’s way.”

Senators in the letter also urged the Department of Homeland Security to expedite the review and adjudication of Gaza residents’ applications for humanitarian parole in the United States, removing the requirement that applicants or beneficiaries must appear at a US Embassy or Consulate for parole processing.

“If that policy doesn’t change, you’ll never get a situation where someone can get a visa to come to the US,” said Sammy Nabulsi, a Boston lawyer who has taken the lead helping Americans with family in Gaza.

Advertisement

Nabulsi, a Palestinian American, began his advocacy with efforts to bring his friends, a Medway couple and their child, safely home from their visit to Gaza in October, when war broke out after Hamas’s deadly Oct. 7 attack, which killed about 1,200 Israelis.

Since then, Nabulsi has extended his expertise to senators, with whom he worked to draft this recent letter. Nabulsi said one of his main concerns with the current restrictions is how they have prevented relatives from crossing the Gaza border to seek temporary refuge in Egypt during Israel’s military campaign, which has killed more than 28,000, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian officials, and displaced about 80 percent of the population. The UN says a humanitarian catastrophe has pushed more than a quarter of Palestinians in Gaza toward starvation.

“[Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin] Netanyahu and his right-wing war cabinet’s indiscriminate bombing campaign is putting millions of lives at risk and creating a humanitarian disaster in Gaza,” Warren told the Globe in a statement. “The State Department and Department of Homeland Security must take urgent action to help more Americans and their families to get home.”

A spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security declined to comment on the letter, and said in an email statement to the Globe that “DHS responds to Congressional correspondence directly via official channels.” The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

The letter comes after at least 67 Palestinians were killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, in a recent Israeli military operation to rescue two hostages in Rafah, where the majority of remaining Gazans seeking shelter in the southernmost region of the strip remain in fear for their lives.

“While the United States does not control who is able to depart through Rafah Crossing into Egypt, we must do all we can to help American citizens and their family members who seek to leave Gaza do so quickly and safely,” the letter reads.

Those with American ties must go through a series of approvals from the State Department and Egyptian and Israeli officials before they can exit Gaza, which has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since 2007, following the military takeover of Gaza by Hamas.

Nabulsi said worsening conditions have increased the necessity of the eligibility changes.

“Every day that goes by, the situation in Gaza becomes more dire and more dangerous for every one of these people,” Nabulsi told the Globe over the phone Thursday. “Relatives have been living on borrowed time for months now and every day it becomes more urgent. That’s what makes this letter an absolute gamechanger.”

The White House said Biden has also warned Netanyahu that Israel should not conduct a military operation against Hamas in Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians.

The senators concluded their letter by requesting a response by March 14. “We stand ready to work with you to help our constituents and their relatives depart Gaza safely,” they wrote.

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff.