Lawrence man dies in crash on I-495 in Westford

The crash involved three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer unit that struck and overrode a 2022 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. The driver of the Tacoma, a 26-year-old Lawrence man, was found dead at the scene, Procopio said.

At approximately 6 p.m., State Police troopers responded to the fatal crash, which occurred on I-495 northbound in the area of mile marker 84, according to Dave Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police.

A Lawrence man died in a crash on Interstate 495 in Westford on Thursday evening, State Police said.

Procopio said the preliminary investigation indicates that a 2012 Volkswagen EOS that was traveling northbound in the right lane struck the 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer, and the tractor-trailer went off the left side of the highway into the grassy median. When the tractor-trailer got back on the highway, it made contact with the Tacoma, which overturned and was overridden by the tractor-trailer, Procopio said.

Advertisement

The drivers of the tractor-trailer and the Volkswagen were not injured, Procopio said.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Police.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.