Woman and firefighter hospitalized in Lowell after house fire

A woman and a firefighter were taken to the hospital Friday after a three-alarm fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell, officials said.
Around noon, firefighters went to 52 Temple St. where they found a woman trapped on the second floor in “heavy fire conditions,” said Lowell Fire Chief Phillip Charron.
“We rescued a woman from the the second floor,” Charron said. “We transported her to an area hospital and then she was transported by helicopter to Boston.”
There was no further information on the woman’s condition, Charron said.
A firefighter was also injured and taken to a local hospital, Charron said.
Five people were displaced by the fire, Charron said. They are being helped by the Red Cross.
The fire is under investigation.
