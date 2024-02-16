Woman and firefighter hospitalized in Lowell after house fire

A woman and a firefighter were taken to the hospital Friday after a three-alarm fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell, officials said.

Around noon, firefighters went to 52 Temple St. where they found a woman trapped on the second floor in “heavy fire conditions,” said Lowell Fire Chief Phillip Charron.

“We rescued a woman from the the second floor,” Charron said. “We transported her to an area hospital and then she was transported by helicopter to Boston.”