Boston man wanted in two armed robberies arrested, police say

A man wanted in connection to a pair of commercial robberies in Boston was arrested Friday, police said.

Rongit Whistleon, 54, of Boston, was arrested in the area of 39 Boylston St. on a probation violation warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court for unarmed robbery, rape, and kidnapping, Boston police said in a statement.

Police said further investigation led detectives to determine Whistleon was also the suspect in two convenience store robberies at 226 Washington St. and 74 Staniford St. on Sunday.