Boston man wanted in two armed robberies arrested, police say

A man wanted in connection to a pair of commercial robberies in Boston was arrested Friday, police said.
Rongit Whistleon, 54, of Boston, was arrested in the area of 39 Boylston St. on a probation violation warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court for unarmed robbery, rape, and kidnapping, Boston police said in a statement.
Police said further investigation led detectives to determine Whistleon was also the suspect in two convenience store robberies at 226 Washington St. and 74 Staniford St. on Sunday.
The robbery on Washington Street was reported at 1:40 p.m. at an address listed for BNC Market, a convenience store. The Staniford Street robbery, at an address listed for West End Market about a half-mile away, was reported Sunday evening about 6:30 p.m., police said.
The suspect allegedly said he had a gun but did not show a weapon, police said. No further information about the robberies was released.
Whistleon will be arraigned on the warrant and two counts of armed robbery in Boston Municipal Court, police said. It was not immediately clear Friday if Whistleon was being represented by a lawyer.
