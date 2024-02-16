Bay State Banner founder Melvin B. Miller: ‘Young people need to know where we came from’

The Bay State Banner has long served Boston’s Black communities as both a source of local news, and a vital voice for many of the city’s underrepresented neighborhoods. But for its founder Melvin B. Miller, the Banner has also been a way to follow in the footsteps of earlier trailblazers in Boston.

For Black History Month, the Globe is featuring profiles on the living civil rights leaders who were named Boston “heroes” on the 1965 Freedom Plaza that surrounds the “Embrace” sculpture.

“We can’t ever forget what we’ve accomplished and what we’re capable of doing,” Miller, who served for decades as the Banner’s publisher and editor, told the paper in an interview last year. “Young people need to know where we came from.”

Miller, 89, and a lifelong resident of Roxbury, is an Army veteran. He earned his law license in 1964 and worked as an assistant US attorney in the Johnson administration following his graduation from Columbia University Law School, according to an online biography.

Miller, who declined an interview request, has long held leadership roles in the community. He has sat on the boards of OneUnited Bank and the polling firm MassINC, and has been a trustee of the Huntington Theatre Company and a trustee emeritus of Boston University, the biography said.

In the late 1970s, Miller was named a member of the Boston Water and Sewer Commission by then-Mayor Kevin White. He was general counsel for WHDH-TV for about a decade from the 1980s into the early 1990s, and he helped found a law firm, Fitch, Miller, and Tourse.

But Miller is perhaps best known for his decades of work with the Banner, which he sold to new owners about a year ago.

Dubbed by Harvard Magazine as “an important voice” for Boston’s African-American community, the Banner has remained a local institution since it was established in 1965. It has combined the traditional role of a newspaper with the aspiration for creating a better future (early editions featured the slogans “Unity,” “Progress,” and “Let’s do it ourselves” on the front page).

The Banner is a successor to the Boston Guardian, a weekly founded in 1901, and was run for years by Dr. Charles Steward, and Steward’s wife, Maude Trotter Steward. After the Guardian folded, Miller has said that Charles Steward “granted his blessings” to the Banner.

“That’s what I set out to do. Follow in those footsteps,” Miller told the Banner last year.

Launching the Banner was no easy feat. During a tribute to Miller at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum last year, he described a landscape with few institutions and nonprofits ready to help with funding.

“The Banner didn’t just come out of thin air. It was a hard, hard battle to make it happen,” he told attendees at the event, according to Harvard Magazine.

He later added: “There was you and a few friends. That’s all there was.”

He left the US attorney’s office, Miller told the Banner in an interview last year, because his editorials “irritated higher-ups in the Justice Department.” The paper also drew more of his time early on, he said.

“The Banner was supposed to be an avocation, and what happened [was] as the battle over civil rights got more vigorous, it began to take up more time,” Miller told WCVB-TV in a 2022 interview.

In his editorials, subjects included Miller’s defense of Martin Luther King Jr. when the civil rights leader was criticized for attacking tobacco and liquor companies; Miller criticized the Vietnam War; he blasted incidents of police misconduct, according to a Banner profile of the longtime editor.

Miller was careful, he has said, on where he focused his criticism.

“In 57 years, we’ve done this without calling anybody any names,” Miller told WCVB-TV. “I attack bad ideas, and if you’re silly enough to join in that idea, then you have to take what comes with the idea. But I’m not going after you personally.”

When Miller announced he had sold the Banner to two longtime Black journalists — Ron Mitchell and André Stark — he told the Globe that the pair had grown up reading the newspaper, and expressed confidence in their leadership.

There was still a lot of work to do to solve the racial problems in Boston, Miller said. And he left the door open to support the next generation of journalists serving Boston’s Black communities.

“I’m going to be helping and assisting in any way I can,” Miller said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.