Bruins forward Milan Lucic set for trial on domestic violence charge

Lucic allegedly pulled his wife by the hair and tried to choke her during an argument after he returned home from a night out and couldn’t find his phone, according to a Boston police report released following his arrest on Nov. 18.

Lucic, who has been on indefinite leave from the Bruins since his arrest, pleaded not guilty in Boston Municipal Court last fall and was released on personal recognizance.

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is set to go on trial in a Boston courtroom Friday on a single count of domestic assault and battery on a family member stemming from an altercation with his wife in their North End condo last fall, records show.

According to the report, Lucic’s wife called 911 around 1 a.m. and officers met her in the lobby of their Battery Street building. She told officers that after Lucic returned home, he “began yelling at her, demanding his phone back, believing she had hidden the phone,” the report says.

She told Lucic she didn’t have his phone or know where it was and walked away from him. He then “grabbed her by the hair and pulled her backwards,” police wrote. “She stated that in doing so, the suspect stated to her that she was not going anywhere.”

An officer “observed redness” on her chest and asked her if Lucic had “attempted to strangle her during the incident. She stated he did not,” police wrote.

During her 911 call, she said Lucic had “attempted to choke her,” according to the report. She declined medical attention and was provided with information about her right for a restraining order under the state’s domestic violence protection law, police wrote.

After speaking with Lucic’s wife, officers went to the apartment and spoke with Lucic, who “appeared intoxicated when he answered the door,” police wrote.

“He stated to officers nothing happened and did not provide an explanation,” the report said.

Lucic was arrested without incident.

In court papers, defense attorney Gary G. Pelletier this week demanded that Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office specify what action prosecutors allege was the basis for the criminal charge he now faces.

“Neither the complaint nor the attached reports of the Boston Police Department nor the bodycam video and other evidence identify the precise manner and means for the crime charged in the complaint,” Pelletier wrote.

He added, “indeed, the police report and bodycam video allege that Mr. Lucic committed an assault by pulling his wife’s ‘fake hair’ ponytail while the 911 call mentions choking. While both may constitute an assault; they are certainly not the same form of assault...The Commonwealth must specify which precise theory of assault it alleges Mr. Lucic committed.”

Prosecutors had not responded to the request as of Friday morning.

Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this account.

This is a developing story and will be updated.













