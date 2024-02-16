‘Game changer’: Mass. doctors hail new federal rule expanding access to methadone

For decades, strict rules around the dispensing of methadone and other treatments for opioid addiction have made it difficult for those being treated to hold a job or care for a family. Federal rules placed clinics mostly in urban areas, leading to long daily drives for addicts who live in distant rural areas. Once there, patients often had to wait in lines, attend counseling sessions, and submit to random urine drug tests.

“Every day it was chaos. Fights broke out,” she said. “There were days when I wondered if it was all worth it.”

Most mornings, when Christine Marshall pulled up to the crowded methadone clinic in Fitchburg where she received daily doses of the drug, she was overwhelmed with dread. The long lines, sometimes in rain or snow, a wait as long as an hour or more, often led to a powerful urge to skip the methadone and take heroin instead. On some days, that’s exactly what she did.

But now, amid a relentless surge in overdose deaths, many of those regulations are being relaxed, making life far easier for the roughly 24,000 Massachusetts residents who rely on methadone to function. The Biden administration earlier this month approved a new federal rule that allows many patients to take the medicine home with them, freeing them from having to visit a clinic each day.

Christine Marshall’s lockbox containing her take-home doses of methadone was on her bed before she locked it and put it away. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff





Starting April 2, when the rule takes effect, people will for the first time be allowed to start on methadone after an audio-visual telehealth consultation, rather than an in-person visit, and would be able to receive much larger doses of the drug than previously allowed — alleviating painful withdrawal symptoms and, officials hope, helping to prevent potentially deadly relapses.

The rule also loosens access to buprenorphine, another proven opioid treatment medication, by allowing telehealth providers to prescribe the medication without a medical visit.

The long-awaited changes — some of which were adopted as emergency measures during the pandemic and now will be made permanent — are the most significant expansion of methadone access in more than a generation, and could help turn the tide on opioid abuse and fatal overdoses, say addiction treatment specialists, state officials, and clinicians across Massachusetts.

“It’s a game changer,” said Dr. Ruth Potee, medical director for substance use disorders at Springfield-based Behavioral Health Network Inc., which runs four methadone clinics in Western Massachusetts. “Methadone, which is the gold standard for treating opioid use disorder, is finally being taken out of the shadows.”

Taylor Lashua collected her bottles of take-home methadone. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Methadone is one of three medications approved to treat opioid use disorder, and for many patients it is the only effective option. The drug is a synthetic opioid that lessens the often excruciating, nausea-inducing symptoms of withdrawal while blocking the high that users get from using opioids such as heroin and fentanyl.

An expansive 2018 study analyzing data from 17,568 adults in Massachusetts who survived an overdose found that opioid overdose deaths dropped by 59 percent for those receiving methadone. Yet despite a dramatic rise in fatal overdoses in the past two decades, only about one in five American adults with opioid use disorder receive methadone or other medications to treat it, researchers have found.

Access to methadone has been impeded by Byzantine rules dating back to the Nixon administration, which viewed the drug as a tool to control crime rather than a way to treat addiction. At the time, the rules were largely written by government officials and not doctors on the front lines of treating addiction. Starting in 1972, patients had to report to specialized clinics known as opioid treatment programs to get doses of the medication, typically dispensed under tight surveillance.

Those restrictions have long stigmatized methadone and have forced people who use it to congregate in marginalized areas, such as the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, which has multiple methadone clinics. There are 55 opioid treatment programs in Massachusetts, mostly located in urban areas. Eighty percent of US counties don’t have any clinics that dispense methadone, according to a 2019 analysis by the Congressional Research Service.

“There is nothing worse than looking at a patient who is suffering, and not being able to do the thing that can relieve it because a one-size-fits-all regulation is in the way,” said said Dr. Mark Albanese, medical director of the North Charles Institute on Addiction, an opioid treatment center in Cambridge.

In 2022, overdose fatalities in Massachusetts reached 2,359 — the highest on record and more than triple the number a decade ago. The rise in overdose deaths has been propelled by the proliferation of the cheap and highly potent opioid fentanyl, which is deadly even in tiny amounts, and the mixing of opioids with stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine.

“These [methadone] regulations were never built on a scientific foundation,” said Leo Beletsky, a professor of law and health sciences at Northeastern University. “And in the middle of a historic overdose crisis, we have continued to make people bend over backwards and comply with rules that few people can reasonably meet.”

Deirdre Calvert, director of the state Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Substance Addiction Services, experienced the onerous regulations firsthand when she ran a methadone program near downtown Boston in the late 1990s. Then, as now, patients had to demonstrate that they were misusing opioids for at least a year before they could receive methadone. Some patients would bring letters from their parish priests to document their addictions — a requirement eliminated under the new rule, she said.

Though Calvert lauded the new rule, she said it still doesn’t go far enough. People will still be dependent on a small number of heavily regulated opioid treatment centers to receive methadone, even though the new rule allows them to take supplies home at larger doses. Like many addiction specialists, she supports proposals that would allow doctors to prescribe methadone and pharmacists to dispense it, just as they do for medications that treat other ailments.

“Methadone is life-changing,” she said. “And what we need to have is multiple pathways to this medication.”

Clinicians have also long complained that federal limits on methadone doses are too low to be effective against powerful opioids like fentanyl. Current regulations recommend that clinicians start patients on 30 milligrams of methadone, a level that leaves people who use fentanyl with significant withdrawal symptoms, say clinicians. The new rule allows patients to start at 50 milligrams and doctors can use their discretion to go higher.

The new regulation also eliminates the longstanding stricture that people must experience opioid addiction for at least a year before receiving methadone. That rule had stark consequences in the fentanyl era, in which even small delays in treatment can prove deadly, say clinicians.

“This [rule] is a recognition that we’re living in a much more dangerous, fentanyl world,” Albanese said.

Two years ago, Christine Marshall found a more convenient methadone clinic closer to home in Athol, where she no longer had to carve out half a day to get the medication. Since then, she has avoided relapsing, has found a steady job at a local factory, and has rekindled her relationship with her teenage daughter. Now, she is allowed to take home up to 28 doses each month and not have to visit the clinic each day, under the loosened rules that started during the pandemic.

“It really saved my life,” said Marshall, as she dropped in to pick up her monthly supply. “I would rather do this the rest of my life than go back to my old lifestyle.”

Chris Serres can be reached at chris.serres@globe.com. Follow him @ChrisSerres.