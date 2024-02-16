Some Newton parents join lawsuit seeking damages for 11-day teachers strike

A legal filing made Friday in Middlesex Superior Court seeks to expand an existing case, brought by the state and Newton School Committee against the union, to include parents in a class action. At issue is the disbursement of $625,000 in fines the union owes for carrying out the strike. It is illegal for teachers to strike in Massachusetts.

A group of Newton parents are seeking damages in a lawsuit against the Newton Teachers Association over the union’s lengthy strike that kept students out of the classroom for 11 days, the longest work stoppage by educators in Massachusetts in three decades.

In a press release Friday, Daniel Suhr, a Wisconsin lawyer representing the parents, announced the action against the Newton union and a similar case against the Chicago Teachers Union. That union engaged in a work stoppage in January 2022 that stemmed from their objection to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Newton filing seeks to “expand the existing case to also cover the damages the strike caused to these students and their families.” The amount of damages was not specified in the filing.

Suhr and Boston attorney Ilya Feoktistov wrote that the union “knowingly, willfully, intentionally chose to break the law by engaging in an illegal strike ... throwing the lives and educations of 12,000 students and their families into chaos as a result.”

The strike ended Feb. 2 when the union and school committee reached a deal on a new contract, allowing students to return to school a couple days later. But while the rest of the state’s public schools head into February break next week, students in Newton will be making up days in the classroom that were lost during the strike.

Friday’s filing says the union’s “tortious acts” caused emotional distress and a loss of learning for students, and parents took a financial hit with the cost of finding child care and missing work shifts and paid time off.

“Indeed, creating these damages for students and their families were the key to the strike: the NTA calculated that the school committee would cave if the community could no longer tolerate the inconvenience and disruption caused by the strike,” the lawyers wrote.

In the press release, Suhr said Newton parents “have suffered real, tangible losses” as a result of the strike.

“Monetary damages are not just compensation; they’re a recognition of the pain and disruption inflicted upon them. It’s about restoring what was unjustly taken from these communities,” Suhr said.

Members of the Newton teachers union did not respond to a message seeking comment Friday night. The Newton School Committee also did not respond.

In a Globe op-ed published on Friday, Newton Teachers Association President Michael Zilles, who is listed as a defendant in the case, defended the union’s decision to strike, saying that the School Committee “did not meaningfully engage” with the union over 16 months of negotiations.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.