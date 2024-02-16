One person dead in Strafford, Vt., house fire, officials say

A person was killed Thursday when a two-alarm fire “engulfed” their home in Strafford, Vt., officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the home around 8:15 a.m. to find the home “fully engulfed,” Vermont State Police said in a statement. “Responding fire departments were advised of one occupant of the residence that was still inside. The body of the victim was later found by firefighters and fire investigators.”

An initial investigation determined that the fire was not suspicious, police said.