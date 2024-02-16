R.I. legislators call for making ‘green’ bond even greener

So now, state lawmakers have introduced legislation that would add $16 million for land protection programs to the environmental bond proposed for the Nov. 5 ballot.

But when Governor Daniel J. McKee unveiled a $50 million “green economy” bond as part of his state budget proposal, it didn’t include a dime for land preservation.

PROVIDENCE — When environmental bond items are placed on the ballot in Rhode Island, they usually contain some money for land preservation, advocates say.

“It makes the green bond greener,” Representative Megan L. Cotter said Friday. “For the last 40 years, green bonds have included preservation. So to leave it out is irresponsible for our children’s future.”

Representative Megan L. Cotter, an Exeter Democrat

Cotter, an Exeter Democrat who chairs the legislature’s forest fire prevention commission, and Senator Louis P. DiPalma, a Middletown Democrat who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, have proposed adding $16 million in borrowing for these purposes:

$5 million would go to the Department of Environmental Management to bring the state open space program funding back to normal levels.

$5 million would go to the Agricultural Land Preservation Committee for farmland protection.

$3 million would go to support the local open space programs.

$3 million would go to DEM’s Division of Agriculture and Forest Environment to fund forest and habitat management on state property.

Cotter represents House District 39, which includes the rural towns of Exeter, Richmond, and Hopkinton. “We love our trees,” she said. “We have more trees than people.”

The proposed funding is needed, she said, to help Rhode Island comply with the Act on Climate, a 2021 law that makes the state’s goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions mandatory and enforceable. The law calls for the state to bring greenhouse gas emissions to 45 percent below 1990 levels by 2030; to 80 percent below those levels by 2040; and to reach “net-zero emissions” by 2050.

“In order to meet the goals, we cannot lose any forests,” Cotter said. “Land conservation is a natural climate solution. Forests and wetlands store and sequester carbon. So do farms and open spaces.”

New England’s forests remove 760,000 tons of air pollution each year, resulting in an estimated $570 million in avoided health care costs, according to Highstead, a nonprofit conservation group.

Cotter, who chairs the Special Legislative Commission to Evaluate and Provide Recommendations on Proper Forest Management for Fire Prevention, said 25 percent of Rhode Island forests have been decimated by spongy moth infestation. And she said studies have shown that properly managing forests can maximize the amount of carbon that they remove from the atmosphere.

Also, Cotter said proper forest management can reduce the risks of wildfires, and provide access to injured hikers. She paraphrased a local fire chief, saying, “We invite the public to walk through our beautiful trails, but we don’t invest in taking care of them. It’s like inviting people to your house when you have not taken care of your house. It can be unsafe.”

DiPalma, a former Middletown Town Council member, said Rhode Islanders have overwhelmingly supported land preservation and open space bond items for decades, both on the state and local level. “We need it, and, oh by the way, our constituents want it,” he said.

Senator Louis P. DiPalma, a Middletown Democrat

In addition to helping Rhode Island meet its Act on Climate goals, the proposal would help preserve farmland at a time when a small percentage of the state’s food is grown locally, DiPalma said. “Land conservation and preservation is a truly smart investment, one that returns a lot of value to the public for the dollars we spend,” he said.

As Senate Finance Committee chairman, DiPalma said he will also be looking at the state’s overall bonded indebtedness and whether it can afford more borrowing.

According to Highstead, every $1 of state funding spent on land conservation in New England returns between $4 and $11 in economic value from “natural goods and services.”

Kate Sayles, executive director of the Rhode Island Land Trust Council, said Rhode Islanders deserve access to clean air, clean water, open spaces, and healthy, local food. “Conservation is the foundation for the state’s tourism and outdoor recreation economy, and also essential to adapt to a changing climate,” she said.

The proposed legislation would add to McKee’s proposed $50 million “green economy” bond, which would provide:

$20 million for roads and cargo space for the Port of Davisville at Quonset.

$10 million for municipalities to restore or improve the resiliency of infrastructure, coastal. habitats, and floodplains

$8 million to restore the Newport Cliff Walk after a section collapsed in 2022.

$5 million for brownfields remediation.

$5 million for local recreation projects.

$2 million for climate resiliency and public access projects.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.