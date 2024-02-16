‘We’re not going to put up with hate’: Shiloh Gospel Temple stands strong after arson attempt at church

North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. said police would have more of a presence in the area during services “for as long as the congregation feels comfortable.”

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Representatives of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island and the NAACP joined church leaders and elected officials at Shiloh Gospel Temple on Friday to reassure the community that they are safe after a man tried to set fire to the predominantly Black Pentecostal church early Sunday.

“My heart is in North Providence,” he said, noting that he was born and raised there. “This congregation is the fabric of the community.”

Kevin Colantonio, 34, was taken into federal custody Thursday morning and charged with deliberately setting fire to the church at 974 Charles St. In court on Thursday, investigators shared writings from the suspect’s notebook, which was seized during a search of his apartment. They included references to “our bloodline,” “snob, elite pastors,” and burning down churches. “Hunt them down, gun everyone down who isn’t white,” he wrote, according to investigators.

At the press conference on Friday, Pastor Eric Perry said he was thankful Colantonio was caught.

“It did make us feel a little more safe,” Perry said. “We’ve been here five years in North Providence and never had no problem.”

Pastor Chris Abhulime noted that the attack on the predominantly Black church happened during Black History Month.

“It’s a rude awakening that there are still some among us who continue to hold on to the archaic ideologies that want to separate and divide us, and there’s a reminder here of the dark history of Black churches being burned down that that Black history has not stopped,” Abhulime said. “The African American church remains the soul of the African American community.”

“We’re not going to put up with hate in the state of Rhode Island,” said Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos.

US Attorney Zachary Cunha said Thursday afternoon the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be forthcoming. Ruggiero said Friday that he wouldn’t comment on whether police are looking into additional suspects because of the ongoing investigation.

Colantonio allegedly bought $10 of gasoline and a Bic lighter at a nearby gas station on Saturday, then headed to the church and started lighting fires, according to the complaint. Ruggiero said the incident began around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, when the building owner was alerted by his Ring doorbell camera that someone was attempting to break into the church. The suspect broke a window frame and pulled out a screen, but was startled by the owner and fled, the chief said.

Sometime within the next two hours, though, an officer on patrol on Charles Street saw a man walking with a gas can.

At 12:12 a.m. Sunday, police received the call about someone trying to set the church building on fire. Flames were coming out from the door frame and from the window that had been broken, the chief said.

On a hunch, Ruggiero said, the officer who’d seen the man with the gas can went to the Cumberland Farms gas station at Mineral Spring Avenue to see if the same man was on video buying gas. Turns out, he was, Ruggiero said.

One of the employees also confirmed the same man had used a credit card to buy a coffee a few days earlier. The card and the video matched up with Colantonio, the chief said. He was a “frequent customer,” the chief said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which investigates arsons at places of worship, worked with North Providence police and the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s Office. Three churches rent the building, investigators said, and they reach an online presence of 500 to 1,000 people through social media and YouTube.

“While we cannot undo the damage that’s been inflicted, today’s announcement marks a significant step towards justice for the congregation affected by this senseless act of arson,” Jason Stankiewicz, ATF Boston Division special agent in charge, said Thursday.

US District Court Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan ordered Colantonio held without bail Thursday, after Assistant US Attorney Peter Roklan said Colantonio is considered “an extreme danger to the community.” Roklan read aloud from pages in a notebook that investigators seized from Colantonio’s apartment.

“Hunt them down, gun everyone down who isn’t white,” was one of the phrases written in the notebook. Others included: “Always give our bloodline a chance. Eliminate rich, snob, elite pastors. Burn churches down to the ground. They’ll get the hint church isn’t for them and will scramble around like idiots.”

The statements were “disturbing writing which give insight to his motives,” Roklan said, showing that Colantonio “not only thinks these things, but acts on them.”

Police hadn’t had an encounter with Colantonio since 2007, involving domestic violence, the chief said. He declined comment on whether Colantonio had any interactions with the church before the weekend, citing the ongoing investigation.

Leaders of the Shiloh Gospel Temple on Friday said a GoFundMe would soon be set up to assist with the costs needed to repair the broken window and replace items like carpets and chairs that were damaged by smoke.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker. Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.