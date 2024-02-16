Police apprehend man wanted in connection to stabbing at Tewksbury State Hospital

A man who allegedly stabbed an individual at Tewksbury State Hospital Thursday has been taken into custody, police said Friday.

Brian Kobs allegedly stabbed the person around 7 p.m. and then fled the area, setting off a manhunt that involved multiple K-9 units, drones, and the State Police Air Wing, police said.

At 9:20 a.m., police posted on social media that Kobs had been apprehended in Tewksbury.