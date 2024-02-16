Police apprehend man wanted in connection to stabbing at Tewksbury State Hospital

A man who allegedly stabbed an individual at Tewksbury State Hospital Thursday has been taken into custody, police said Friday.
Brian Kobs allegedly stabbed the person around 7 p.m. and then fled the area, setting off a manhunt that involved multiple K-9 units, drones, and the State Police Air Wing, police said.
At 9:20 a.m., police posted on social media that Kobs had been apprehended in Tewksbury.
🚨 State Hospital Stabbing Update: Kobs has been located in Tewksbury and is in custody. pic.twitter.com/Qb7SpcOpTD— Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) February 16, 2024
Police said Kobs and the person he allegedly stabbed knew each other. The wounded person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.