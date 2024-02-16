fb-pixelTewksbury State Hospital stabbing: Police apprehend suspect Skip to main content

Police apprehend man wanted in connection to stabbing at Tewksbury State Hospital

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated February 16, 2024, 25 minutes ago
Brian Kobs was taken into custody Friday in connection with a stabbing at Tewksbury State Hospital, police said.TEWKSBURY POLICE DEPARTMENT

A man who allegedly stabbed an individual at Tewksbury State Hospital Thursday has been taken into custody, police said Friday.

Brian Kobs allegedly stabbed the person around 7 p.m. and then fled the area, setting off a manhunt that involved multiple K-9 units, drones, and the State Police Air Wing, police said.

At 9:20 a.m., police posted on social media that Kobs had been apprehended in Tewksbury.

Police said Kobs and the person he allegedly stabbed knew each other. The wounded person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said.


