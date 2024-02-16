She was tired of all the Travis and Taylor haters, so a seamstress from Western Mass. got busy

Seamstress Emily Engel was scrolling through hateful social media comments aimed at celebrity couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift when she got an idea to combat negativity while raising money for charity.

The "Quarterbörk," a hand-made muppet replica of Kansas City Chief's Travis Kelce, that raised over $1000 for charity on Superbowl Sunday.

She created a replica of Kelce as a Swedish Chef named the “Quarterbörk,” casting him in a new position. (Shhh . . . don’t tell Patrick Mahomes.) Quarterbörk was one of three hand-made items Engel raffled off for 87 & Running, Kelce’s foundation that provides underserved youth with athletic programs and mentoring.

“I am so completely motivated by the ridiculousness and the hatred,” said 40-year-old Engel, a self-taught seamstress from Ludlow. The nationwide raffle to support the Kansas City Chiefs star, Engel said, was intended to take “nonsense and turn it into something good.”

Engel raised $1,100 from over 200, $5 entries. The Quarterbörk, sporting a “Chefs” jersey emblazoned with the number 87⅓, was won by a lucky contestant in West Virginia. Engel’s “muppet-esque” football went to Arkensas, and a Swedish Chef tote bag to Washington State.

Although she wouldn’t consider herself a “Swiftie,” Engel finds the superstar songwriter and the Super Bowl champion’s relationship “cute.”

“[The relationship] was finally something nice that we could all concentrate on,” said Engel. “If I can make a muppet which is universally adored, and make it in reference to something else positive, then that’s even better.”

Engel raffled off her first muppet in 2021 after seeing the hateful, online response to an episode of the animated series, “Muppet Babies,” in which Gonzo wants to wear a dress. She promptly created “Gonzorella,” a Gonzo muppet wearing a ball gown, that raised $800 for the Trevor Project. Since then, Engel has raised $3,000 for MusiCares with a muppet replica of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and $1,500 for her local food bank with the help of Rizzo the Rat.

“Using your art can make changes, can bring about changes in other people’s lives, can help people,” said Engel. “If more artists did that and realized they had the power to do that, it could change a lot of things for the better in society.”

Emily Engel said she's made hundreds of muppets for many "interesting" clients since her first creation in 2012. Emily Engel

Engel isn’t sure what her next project will be, so for now, she’s just hoping that Kelce saw the Quarterbörk.

“I wanted him to see the actual replica,” said Engel. “Not so much comment on or promote it, but I just wanted him to know that it was made and that it raised a significant amount of money for his charity.”

Engel spends her days at Sew Special, the tailoring and alterations business she owns and operates out of Wilbraham, but Engel’s nights are spent sewing for a cause on a living room couch that’s covered in feathers and scraps of thread.

“If you create something and you are proud of it and you want to put it out there to support a cause bigger than yourself, then do it,” said Engel. “If I can do it, anybody can do it.”

"Gonzorella," the ball gown wearing replica of Gonzo the muppet that Engel raffled off for the Trevor Project in 2021. EMILY ENGEL

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.