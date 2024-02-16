Haley says Trump intends to use Republican Party funds for court cases

Haley’s comments were part of her latest broadside against Trump, highlighting the former president’s many legal troubles after his crushing defeat Friday in a civil fraud case in New York in which he was ordered to pay a penalty of nearly $355 million, plus interest, which would exceed $450 million. Trump also spent roughly $50 million in donor money on legal fees in 2023, a fact that Haley has used as a cudgel against him on the campaign trail.

Nikki Haley assailed Donald Trump’s tightening control over the Republican Party on Friday, claiming that the former president intended to use the national committee as “his piggy bank for his personal court cases.”

“Now we see him trying to get control of the RNC so that he can continue not to have to pay his own legal fees,” Haley said in an interview on CNN. “The problem is that doesn’t help us win any seats in the House, in the Senate or anything else.”

“The RNC’s practically broke now as it is,” she added, “and so this is a bigger issue for the Republican Party.”

With just over a week before the primary in her home state of South Carolina, and facing daunting challenges in the Super Tuesday states that will follow, Haley has escalated her attacks against Trump, painting the former president — who is facing 91 felony charges and at least one criminal trial next month — as a serious liability to the Republican Party who will doom its election-year prospects if he is at the top of the ticket.

“He said with his own words, he’s going to spend more time in a courtroom than he is on the campaign trail,” Haley said, adding, “If Republicans decide that he’s going to be the nominee, they can do that, but he can’t win.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.