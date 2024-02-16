After funding a successful write-in campaign, a New Hampshire super PAC that backed Biden is considering a pivot

Since its launch in November, the super PAC, Granite for America, worked with a budget of $2,025,000, with approximately $77,000 still on hand after the state’s presidential primary , according to Kathy Sullivan, treasurer of the PAC. The people involved in the effort are now considering what to do with the leftover money.

“We were just talking about this [Wednesday], now that the dust has settled. I don’t know what we’re going to do, there’s different options,” Sullivan, a former state Democratic party chair, told the Globe when asked about the future of Granite for America and the leftover funds.

Those options include converting the super PAC, which is an entity registered with the federal government, to a state PAC, and keep it going perhaps to support New Hampshire state candidates. Democrats are eager to make gains in the state house, where Republicans currently hold both chambers of the state legislature.

It could also, Sullivan said, be donated in some way to programs encouraging voting or dedicated to protecting democracy.

“In comparison to what was spent on the primary, it’s not a lot of money,” Sullivan said. “But it’s something that could make a difference in some efforts, so it’s just a question of what makes the most sense and what we think would be the best use of the money.”

She added that the super PAC’s role engaging in outside spending to support Biden is “done,” noting it was accomplished through the write-in campaign and they plan to “move on from that.”

Biden skipped the New Hampshire primary on January 23 because the contest didn’t align with the national Democratic party’s presidential nominating calendar. The new calendar was rearranged to place South Carolina first, in an effort to elevate the voices of voters of color. Despite Biden not campaigning in New Hampshire, Democrats there organized an effort to encourage voters to write in the incumbent president’s name at the polls and avoid a potential embarrassment for Biden that could have kicked off the election year on a sour note.

Nearly all of the money that Granite for America raised came from Reid Hoffman, a major political donor and LinkedIn co-founder, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

“Joe Biden has been a very good President at a difficult time,” Hoffman said in an email to the Globe. “I support multiple reforms to fix the system, but in the system we have today, there are effectively only two choices for President: Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Many people are upset about the reality that this is the choice, and out of temper they are attacking Biden and therefore helping Trump.”

Sullivan said Granite for America did not raise any additional funds in January ahead of the primary, which won’t be reflected in public records until later this month.

In December and January, the super PAC spent more than $1.6 million dollars supporting Biden, including on phone banking, mailers, digital and radio advertising, print advertising, and texting.

The lead up and results of the primary were clouded after a scam robo call purporting to be a message from Biden went out to thousands of potential voters, erroneously linking to Sullivan’s phone number. The message encouraged voters to wait to cast their ballots until November— Sullivan would go on to slam the calls as “election interference.” The matter is under investigation by the state attorney general.

For Sullivan, a major state Democratic player, one of the considerations in terms of what’s next for Granite for America is her 70th birthday, which will come up later this year.

“I think this might be my last hoorah so to speak,” Sullivan said.

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla.