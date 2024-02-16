Manchin to announce he won’t run for president, ending months of speculation

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is set to announce Friday that he will not run for president after months of flirting with a campaign that could complicate the 2024 race for the White House, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Manchin is expected to make the announcement during a speech in West Virginia. The person familiar with his plans spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the remarks.

Manchin, a centrist Democrat who has relished his influence in a closely divided Senate, has stoked speculation for months that he could enter the presidential race as an independent or third-party candidate. He has aligned himself with No Labels, a bipartisan group that has been looking into fielding a possible centrist ticket.