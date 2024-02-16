fb-pixelManchin to announce he won’t run for president, ending months of speculation - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Manchin to announce he won’t run for president, ending months of speculation

By Patrick Svitek and Tyler Pager The Washington Post,Updated February 16, 2024, 37 minutes ago
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) attends the National Prayer Breakfast on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 1.Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is set to announce Friday that he will not run for president after months of flirting with a campaign that could complicate the 2024 race for the White House, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Manchin is expected to make the announcement during a speech in West Virginia. The person familiar with his plans spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the remarks.

Manchin, a centrist Democrat who has relished his influence in a closely divided Senate, has stoked speculation for months that he could enter the presidential race as an independent or third-party candidate. He has aligned himself with No Labels, a bipartisan group that has been looking into fielding a possible centrist ticket.

Manchin’s flirtations have been a source of anxiety for Democrats as they look to a likely rematch between President Biden and former president Donald Trump, already a close race in many battleground states.

The speculation about Manchin’s plans increased after he announced in November that he would not seek reelection, a blow to Democrats’ hopes of retaining their Senate majority. At the time, he said he would travel the country to gauge “interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together.”

