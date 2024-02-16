The Supreme Court forced Biden to get creative on student debt relief. He did, but it still falls short of his promises.

Stadtler is among more than 3.7 million borrowers who’ve had a total of about $137 billion in student debt canceled during the Biden administration. While that’s significant and growing, it falls far short of the estimated 43 million people who would have received about $400 billion in student loan debt relief under a Biden plan that was struck down by the Supreme Court last year.

“All along I was thinking, ‘This isn’t going to work. Nothing’s going to happen.’ I was pretty discouraged,” said the 55-year-old museum worker from Bellingham, Wash., who sought help from two federal debt relief programs. “But then I got the emails that said it’s all been forgiven.”

WASHINGTON — Roman Stadtler had lugged his student loan debt around so long — the interest more than doubling what he first owed in 1997 to $24,000 last year — that he couldn’t imagine President Biden’s initiatives to help struggling borrowers would ever lift his financial burden.

The ruling derailed Biden’s campaign promise to cancel at least $10,000 in student debt for low-income and middle-class borrowers. But leading advocates of that relief — including Massachusetts Democrats Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Ayanna Pressley — give Biden credit for dramatically expanding existing federal programs.

“An extreme US Supreme Court knocked him back, and most presidents at that moment would have said, ‘I’m done. I tried. I lost. Blame it on the Supreme Court,’ " Warren said. “Joe Biden bounced straight back up and said, ‘Show me what else is in the toolbox.’ ”

Warren, Pressley, and others have continued to push the Education Department to provide more debt relief. And next week, the agency said it will consider new rules to include financial hardship as grounds for debt forgiveness in addition to existing reasons, such as low income or public service. Its proposal, released Thursday, included automatic relief for borrowers highly likely to default in two years.

“We’ll leave no stone unturned in the fight to fix a broken student loan system,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told reporters.

The new effort comes as Republicans have charged that Biden has exceeded his authority and slammed the relief as unfair to taxpayers who did not go to college or who have paid off their loans. But Biden has been undeterred as the White House and his campaign try to raise awareness about his initiatives, which have been rolled out piecemeal and haven’t drawn the attention that his initial plan got.

“The Supreme Court blocked me, but they didn’t stop me,” Biden said at a recent Nevada fund-raiser. “I found another way.”

Still, his push to leverage existing programs suffers in comparison to his far-reaching 2022 proposal.

“I just feel like more has been done than any other president on student loans, but we had this promise of debt cancellation,” said Natalia Abrams, president of the Student Debt Crisis Center, a nonprofit group that advocates for reforming student debt and higher education loan policies. “So it feels like not enough has been done.”

After first unsuccessfully urging Congress to act, Biden tried to use executive authority under the pandemic emergency to cancel $10,000 in student debt for people making as much as $125,000 a year. An additional $10,000 in relief would have been available for those who received federal Pell Grants, which go to undergraduates with “exceptional financial need.”

The program was extremely popular after Biden announced it in August 2022. Nearly 22 million people signed up nationwide — including 380,000 in Massachusetts — before a federal appeals court temporarily halted it two months later following a challenge from a group of Republican state attorneys general. The Supreme Court killed it in June 2023, ruling 6-3 along ideological lines that Biden couldn’t use the pandemic authority for such a sweeping program.

Biden immediately vowed to seek a new “legally sound” path for student debt relief using another law, but one that he cautioned is “going to take longer.” Richard Cordray, chief operating officer of Federal Student Aid at the Education Department, said the administration has been “doing as much as possible” while acknowledging many borrowers might be disappointed.

“I think some of that disappointment stems from the fact that there was broad, across-the-board relief that everybody was looking forward to ... and then the Supreme Court slapped it down,” he said. “We’re being very aggressive about making sure that the authority we have is maximized, so that people who deserve this debt relief can have it.”

Before the Supreme Court ruling, the administration already had expanded the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which was designed to cancel student loan debt after 10 years of payments for teachers and other public servants. When Biden took office, it had only done so for 7,000 borrowers since 2007, Cordray said. Changes to the program and a review of longtime participants have led to nearly 800,000 people receiving $56.7 billion in canceled debt so far, the White House said.

One of those borrowers was Rosemary Anderson, 66, of Watsonville, Calif. , who had been in public service for 45 years as a teacher and a county emergency management official. Her college debt had swelled to $175,000 from $64,000, partly because she consolidated it in 2001 at a high interest rate. Later, she was unable to make payments for several years because of personal reasons.

Anderson had participated in the program for much longer than 10 years, but many of her payments didn’t count because of restrictive rules, she said. Abrams, from the Student Debt Crisis Center, encouraged her to apply for an Education Department review of her participation, and Anderson learned last February that her entire debt was forgiven.

“Considering how long I had this debt, how long I paid on it, and what my future was going to look like with this debt, it was better than winning the lottery,” she said. “It’s indescribable what that felt like.”

The Biden administration also launched the Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE plan, last summer. Among its features, payments are capped at 5 percent of discretionary income for those with undergraduate loans, someone who borrowed $12,000 or less would have their debt canceled after 10 years of payments, and people earning about $15 an hour would have their monthly payments eliminated.

Nearly 7 million borrowers have enrolled in the plan, and 3.9 million of them now have no monthly payment, the administration said. The Congressional Budget Office estimated it would cost about $276 billion over a decade, which triggered an unsuccessful attempt by congressional Republicans to void it.

“Make no mistake, Biden’s newest student loan scheme only transfers the burden from those who willingly took out loans to Americans who never attended college or who already fulfilled their commitment to pay off their loans,” said Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, at the time.

Pressley and Warren traveled around Massachusetts in 2022 to raise awareness about Biden’s broad student debt relief plan. Pressley said Biden’s follow-up efforts have been helpful, but still not enough for many struggling borrowers, particularly Black Americans who borrow and default at higher rates because they lack generational wealth.

“The frustrations are real, but I also remind them that we have had so many victories along the way,” she said of her constituents waiting for relief. “I think there’s so much more that must be done, because the relief needs to go as broad and as deep as the hurt.”

The political damage of Biden’s failure to deliver on his campaign promise could be limited with young voters. In a November poll of people ages 18 to 34 by Tufts’ Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, respondents ranked student loan debt ninth when asked their top priorities, trailing issues such as the economy, gun violence, and climate change.

Kei Kawashima-Ginsberg, the center’s director, noted that only about a quarter of young people take out loans to attend college and that other surveys indicate many of them didn’t think any government debt relief program would help them.

Stadtler, the museum worker whose debt was erased, said he’s proof relief is possible.

“I would just encourage people to keep applying and getting into whatever programs are available or come up in the future,” he said. “I never thought any of it would work.”

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.