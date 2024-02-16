Read the full ruling in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial

A New York judge ruled Friday against Donald Trump and his co-defendants, including his sons Don Jr. and Eric, imposing a $364 million penalty over what the judge ruled was a yearslong scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated the former president’s wealth.

Trump also was barred from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were barred from serving as an officer or director of any NY corporation for 2 years.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued his decision after a 2½-month trial that saw the Republican presidential front-runner bristling under oath that he was the victim of a rigged legal system. The stiff penalty was a victory for New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, who sued Trump over what she said was not just harmless bragging but years of deceptive practices.