They have a few words for coauthor of Oct. 7 statement at Harvard

What Harvard law student Israa Alzamli cowrote that day with her fellow students triggered an extreme reaction by the Jewish community on campus and beyond. The article describes in depth and with compassion Alzamli’s fear and motivation at that pivotal moment.

Re “The conflagration that would consume Harvard? It began with a few words written in fear” (Page A1, Feb. 11): I applaud reporters Mike Damiano and Hilary Burns for exploring in greater depth what the emotional experience has been for one Palestinian American since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

She knew what was going to happen — that the Israel Defense Forces response would be ferocious. She also knew, as a US citizen of Gazan descent, that the horrific violence perpetrated against Israeli citizens “did not occur in a vacuum,” as the statement said.

“I feared that Gaza would not exist by the end of this,” she told the reporters, and it is certainly looking like her fears were justified.

More than 90 of her relatives have been killed in Gaza, according to accounts of her mother’s extended family, among more than 27,000 reported Palestinian casualties.

The 75-year oppression of Palestinians is shameful, as were the atrocities committed by Hamas. Yet the violence in the area now continues on a massive scale, with US support. It is time for the United States and international community to take a firm stand against this continued violence.

Mark Golden

Newton





Her refusal to opine on Hamas is tantamount to condoning its actions

I began reading the article about Israa Alzamli with great interest in expanding my view of different perspectives on issues surrounding the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 and Israel’s response to it. What I read was outstanding reporting by excellent reporters.

However, I stopped reading after I digested Alzamli’s statement “I’m not living in Gaza. I’m not there to decide what means of resistance are acceptable,” which she offered while withholding an opinion about Hamas, and in reference to how the initial statement sought to place the attack on Israel in the context of the long and violent Israel-Palestinian conflict.

I can’t allow the amount of suspension of disbelief necessary to accept this perspective. It condones by silence the violent atrocities committed on Oct. 7 as well as the reality that Palestinian leaders have abandoned previous peace accords. Those are realities regardless of what Israel does under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose country will hopefully provide him with appropriate justice on all levels once it rights itself from this tumult.

George P. Gallagher

Medfield





Hamas has done nothing to improve lives of Gaza’s residents

Harvard law student Israa Alzamli conveniently shares no opinion about Hamas, the terrorist (not “militant”) organization that has created and maintained the “prison” of Gaza since 2006. Yet her first instinct on Oct. 7 was to blame Israel for the war it is fighting to prevent another Hamas massacre of Israelis, which Hamas has publicly vowed to carry out.

The suffering of people in Gaza lies squarely at the feet of Hamas, which does not respect Gazans’ civil rights and has done nothing to improve the lives of its residents. Meanwhile, the organization enriches itself with hundreds of millions of dollars in aid funding meant for the residents of Gaza. That is the true catastrophe that must end in order for peace to exist between Israel and Gaza.

Sherry Alpert

Canton