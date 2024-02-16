fb-pixelUnseated Newton councilor is profile in courage on housing policy Skip to main content
Unseated Newton councilor is a profile in courage on housing policy

Updated February 16, 2024, 58 minutes ago
Deborah Crossley, who had chaired the Newton City Council's zoning and planning committee, was ousted from the council over her efforts to rezone the city's village centers to allow more multifamily housing.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Re “Pushing for new housing comes with risk” (Page A1, Feb. 14): Andrew Brinker’s deep dive into the unethical yet successful efforts to unseat Deborah Crossley and her housing-supportive colleagues from the Newton City Council will probably be viewed as a cautionary tale by elected officials in other communities.

However, Crossley’s willingness to sacrifice a job she clearly loved to make better lives for the city’s kids, seniors, and workers, by opening up more diverse housing opportunities, should be seen as a profile in courage.

If you’re a city councilor; a member of a select board, planning board, or town meeting; or other local official now in the process of drafting your municipality’s MBTA Communities Law compliance plan, your community needs you to be inspired, not fearful, of following Crossley’s lead.

And the rest of us need to have your back.

Greg Reibman

President and CEO

Charles River Regional Chamber

Newton

The chamber serves Needham, Newton, Watertown, and Wellesley.

