Unseated Newton councilor is a profile in courage on housing policy

Re “Pushing for new housing comes with risk” (Page A1, Feb. 14): Andrew Brinker’s deep dive into the unethical yet successful efforts to unseat Deborah Crossley and her housing-supportive colleagues from the Newton City Council will probably be viewed as a cautionary tale by elected officials in other communities.

However, Crossley’s willingness to sacrifice a job she clearly loved to make better lives for the city’s kids, seniors, and workers, by opening up more diverse housing opportunities, should be seen as a profile in courage.

If you’re a city councilor; a member of a select board, planning board, or town meeting; or other local official now in the process of drafting your municipality’s MBTA Communities Law compliance plan, your community needs you to be inspired, not fearful, of following Crossley’s lead.