Is concern for judicial ethics all that’s driving the controversy over Healey’s pick for high court?

According to Margaret Marshall, the renowned former chief justice of the SJC, yes, she can. Wolohojian can simply recuse herself when necessary, just as Marshall said she did when she served on the court. However, Marshall, who describes Wolohojian as a brilliant writer and “a thoughtful, careful judge” who would be a great addition to the state’s highest court, said she’s not taking a stand on when or how often recusal might happen. “That would arrive on a case-by-case basis,” Marshall said in an interview.

Of course, recusing yourself on matters involving Martha’s Vineyard, which Marshall said she did because she owned property on the island, is different than recusing yourself from matters that involve the Healey administration. Healey, meanwhile, has said Wolohojian would not have to recuse herself from cases involving her office. That’s an issue the Governor’s Council, which must vote on Healey’s nominee, should pursue.

But let’s digress for a moment. Is concern for judicial ethics all that’s driving the controversy over this nominee? Arline Isaacson, cochair of the Massachusetts Gay and Lesbian Political Caucus, thinks there’s more to it than that. “It’s all about the ‘s’ word — sex. That’s the key difference,” Isaacson told me. When it comes to contemplating the relationship between Wolohojian and Healey, the first gay woman to win the governor’s office in Massachusetts, “for some people, I really think it is unconscious bias,” Isaacson said.

There may be some truth to that — because no one who knows anything about Massachusetts politics can be all that surprised that a governor chose someone they know extremely well to be a judge. It happens all the time. It’s also true, as the Globe has reported, that when it comes to nominating candidates for the SJC, Healey is relying on a much smaller circle than previous governors — so small that Robert Cordy, a former SJC justice, called it “actually shocking.” But the world from which such candidates are traditionally selected has always been small.

Cordy is an example of it. After serving as legal counsel to former governor Bill Weld in 1991 and 1992 — and before that, working as a federal prosecutor with Weld — he was nominated to the SJC by Weld’s successor, the late governor Paul Cellucci. At the time, it was a somewhat controversial choice because after Cordy left the public sector, his private practice involved lobbying former colleagues in the Weld/Cellucci administration on behalf of corporate clients with issues before state agencies. He also lacked judicial experience. Despite that, he was confirmed by a unanimous vote of the Governor’s Council and went on to have a distinguished career on the court.

Asked how he avoided conflicts, Cordy said via email that he recused himself “for some time where either of my two former law firms were involved, and in other cases in which I had a personal or professional relationship with one or more of the parties.” He also pointed out that by the time he began to serve on the court, he had been out of the governor’s office for nearly eight years.

When Cordy retired from the SJC in 2016, Marshall issued a statement that said his opinions were “timely, thoughtful and well-crafted, even when he and I disagreed.” One of their disagreements involved the landmark 4 to 3 decision legalizing same-sex marriage in Massachusetts. Cordy dissented on the grounds that it’s the Legislature’s job to decide the issue, not unelected judges.

Cordy is part of the conventional, old boys network of Massachusetts. Given their past romantic relationship, Healey’s nomination of Wolohojian definitely crosses into new territory. Marshall declined comment on that aspect of Healey’s choice. But she pointed out that during the 16 years that Wolohojian has served on the state Appeals Court, no one has ever publicly questioned her ethics.

“I think you have to look at her whole tenure on the Appeals Court and her relationship to the governor during her tenure,” Marshall said. “There never was a question of her integrity raised.”

According to a Boston Magazine report cited by the Globe, Healey and Wolohojian had been together for eight years when Healey began her first term as attorney general in 2015. During the eight years when Healey was the state’s top prosecutor, Wolohojian, who was appointed to the Appeals Court in 2008. did recuse herself from handling all cases involving the attorney general’s office. Healey and Wolohojian separated in 2019. Healey now lives with her current partner, Joanna Lydgate, an attorney and her former deputy in the attorney general’s office.

My first reaction to Healey’s decision to nominate Wolohojian to a seat on the SJC was an echo of that famous line from Casablanca, after Ilsa shows up and Rick laments, “Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine.” Of all the qualified judges in Massachusetts, why did Healey have to pick her former partner? I still feel that way. Does my reaction show “unconscious bias”? Maybe. But I also think I would ask the same question if a straight governor nominated a former lover to the SJC.

Healey, however, has decided to take whatever political heat goes with her choice. And in Marshall, and the “new girls network” of Massachusetts, she has a powerful ally.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.