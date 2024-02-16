The media’s own memory problems

Given that this profoundly dumb question was posed on television on Saturday, one would have been forgiven for thinking they’d stumbled onto a preview clip from that evening’s “Weekend Update,” the long-running news spoof segment on “Saturday Night Live.”

For his opening segment, Wallace, the former Fox News anchor, and his panel of guests launched a discussion about last week’s release of a Justice Department report on its investigation into President Biden’s retention of classified documents from his years as vice president. Well, really, the only part that concerned Wallace was special counsel Robert Hur’s opinion on Biden’s mental acuity and his damning characterization of the president as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Wallace downplayed the fact that Biden’s likely Republican opponent in November, the unsympathetic, never well-meaning Donald Trump, 77, is also an elderly man with a poor memory — something that two of his panelists, Kara Swisher, a journalist and podcast host, and Lulu Garcia-Navarro of The New York Times reiterated.

”Trump is literally just as bad,” Swisher said. “He just screams more enthusiastically.” When she pointed out that Trump “seems more vibrant but does almost similar things all the time — forgetting people, forgetting names, tripping over things,” Wallace insisted that Biden and Trump’s memory issues “are not the same” because Biden seems “more compromised.”

That Wallace seemed so eager to highlight Biden’s perceived mental acuity issues but overlook Trump’s felt like a terrible flashback to 2015 and 2016 when many media outlets were so fixated on former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s emails that they largely overlooked all the ways that Trump, an unrepentant racist and former reality show host turned far-right demagogue, was manifestly unqualified to be president.

After the Hur report, social media was inundated with “But his memory” memes. That’s a reference to “But her emails,” a common post-2016 refrain among Democrats aimed at those who believed that the nothing-burger Clinton email scandal was reason enough to vote against one of the most qualified presidential nominees in American history and vote for Trump, the least qualified presidential nominee ever.

But it would seem that many in the media are having their own memory problems — including Wallace, who excoriated Clinton’s defenders in 2016 when he was on Fox News — about the inherent dangers of letting Trump off the hook. Again.

Of course Biden’s memory slips are concerning. Even as fellow Democrats, including most recently Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in Politico, line up to extol the president’s sharpness and engagement, Republicans, buoyed by Hur’s report, are making elaborate plans to keep the president’s age and mental fitness in front of voters as much as possible. This reportedly includes trying to get Hur to testify about his report before the House Judiciary Committee, which is led by Republican Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, a Trump puppet and clown who turns everything he touches into a circus.

The media should be mindful of creating their own circus and reviving their 2016 antics during yet another presidential election season. Biden’s age is a legitimate story. If he wins in November, he’ll be a few weeks shy of turning 82 — which is why there really needs to be a serious discussion and decisive action on age limits for presidential candidates.

To answer Wallace’s questionable question, Biden’s age is not a bigger problem than a presumptive Republican nominee facing 91 federal felony counts in four jurisdictions that have him pinballing between campaign rallies and courtrooms. Or that Trump is already a proven threat to American democracy who says he would encourage Russia to attack NATO allies that fail to meet their defense spending targets. Oh, and let’s not forget all of Trump’s own considerable gaffes and memory lapses.

With this nation facing its most grave existential crisis in decades, to suggest otherwise is a greased track toward journalistic malpractice. Again.

