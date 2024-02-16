Milton voters rejected a housing plan, but the state can’t let that be the last word

By rejecting the plan, Milton is now in violation of the law, “which means they will begin losing out on significant grant funding from the state,” Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Ed Augustus said in a statement issued after the vote. The town will be ineligible for some housing grants and at a competitive disadvantage for others, including capital grants.

State law, though, hasn’t changed. And that law requires Milton, like every community in Greater Boston, to allow more housing growth somewhere within its borders.

Voters in Milton have spoken, rejecting on Wednesday a proposal to allow more housing in some parts of the suburb. The plan, opponents argued, relied too much on East Milton, parts of which already suffer from severe traffic congestion.

Perhaps more urgently, the town is now also vulnerable to a lawsuit. Attorney General Andrea Campbell warned before the vote that she would “compel” communities to comply with the law, “through legal action if necessary.”

“We will meet our responsibility to enforce the law,” Campbell said in a statement after the vote. In an advisory, the attorney general’s office said it could take recalcitrant municipalities to court, where a judge could issue a declaratory judgement requiring towns to comply with the law. The AG’s office has also raised the prospect of using antidiscrimination and fair housing laws against noncompliant communities.

Those looming financial and legal consequences should motivate the town’s leaders to produce a new plan that complies with the law while taking into account the concerns raised by East Milton residents.

Many of those opponents said they weren’t opposed in principle to zoning changes that would allow more housing in Milton — they just objected to the particular plan on the ballot Wednesday.

If that’s the case, now is the time to join constructively with supporters of the rejected plan to draft a realistic alternative that will pass muster with the state.

Milton finds itself in this predicament because, like many other Boston suburbs, for decades it has abused the zoning powers the state granted it in the 1920s by creating inordinately restrictive zoning codes. That has pushed up housing prices to exorbitant levels — Milton’s median home price is $925,000 — and made it difficult to build the kind of lower-cost, multifamily housing that might help address Greater Boston’s housing shortage.

The failure of towns to allow more housing is what prompted the Legislature to force their hand in 2021, passing the law that requires towns served by the MBTA to zone for more housing — the law Milton now is violating. Indeed, the vote is Milton is a reminder of why the law was so important in the first place: Zoning is such a political third rail in local politics that state intervention is necessary to nudge communities into action.

Zoning is not the same as building, a nuance that often gets lost. Milton does not need to build 2,461 new units to meet the law’s requirements; it just needs to create zoning that would allow that many to be constructed someday. The actual number built is likely to be much smaller and would probably take years.

However Milton chooses to comply with the law after the Wednesday vote, it should act quickly — and shouldn’t expect much forbearance from the state. In becoming the first town to violate the law so brazenly, Milton has seemingly volunteered to be a test case for the state’s willingness to enforce it. With scores of other communities watching how the state responds to Milton’s defiance, officials are right to take a tough line and establish the precedent that violating the law has real costs.

The housing shortage in Eastern Massachusetts is real, and every community needs to do its part to address it. That requires changes that may be painful. But the 2021 law still left communities with plenty of latitude to decide how and where to accommodate growth. If it takes Milton another month or two to work out how it wants to comply with the law, the long-term impact will be minimal. But noncompliance isn’t an option — and the longer it takes for Massachusetts to start digging out of its housing shortage, the harder an already fraught task will become.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.