Steward debacle shows the need for transparency in for-profit health care

That’s a problem because Steward is not a footnote when it comes to providing health care but rather one of the major operators of hospitals serving the state’s most vulnerable communities. And Steward is now, as the Globe has reported , on the verge of financial collapse and contemplating selling some hospitals. Increased transparency could potentially have provided an earlier warning of Steward’s financial struggles, with time to address it before the situation grew dire.

When it comes to transparency in hospital finances in Massachusetts, Steward Health Care is often a footnote. Literally. Reports from the Center for Health Information and Analysis routinely exclude Steward from its analysis with a version of the note: “Steward Health Care … did not submit audited financial statements.”

Advertisement

Part of the problem is that Steward sued CHIA to avoid providing the data that other hospital systems routinely submit. An Appeals Court judge should affirm the lower court and make clear once and for all that every hospital in Massachusetts, regardless of ownership structure, needs to provide the same information. Simultaneously, state policy makers need to reconsider whether current rules and reporting requirements are sufficient to account for the growing role for-profit organizations are playing in health care.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

The Legislature established CHIA and the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission as independent state agencies tasked with analyzing health care data so the state can set policies to provide high-quality health care at a reasonable cost. But that system only works if the agencies can gather accurate, complete data. In 2017, Steward sued CHIA for demanding what Steward described in a court complaint as “confidential business information that CHIA has no statutory authority to collect and no apparent will to keep private.” Steward maintains that CHIA has no business demanding financial information about the performance of its hospitals in other states. But that argument is disingenuous since Steward withdrew money from its Massachusetts properties to fund a nationwide expansion; Steward’s other hospitals are clearly relevant to its business in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

The last complete system-level audited financial statements Steward gave CHIA were for fiscal 2015. It has since submitted data only about Massachusetts hospitals. Additionally, Steward never submitted information about its physician practices, information CHIA began requesting in 2018.

That data collection means anyone can learn from CHIA that Nantucket Physician Organization was the most profitable physician group in Massachusetts in 2022 or that Mass General Brigham ended 2022 with a $2.25 billion operating deficit. Steward’s systemwide financials and physician groups financials are a black box. These data are important for understanding a health care system’s overall operations because health care organizations use profitable parts of their system to shore up financially struggling parts.

As Health Policy Commission executive director David Seltz said at a recent conference of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, reported by Boston Business Journal, the rules are about having information so policy makers and the public can understand the health care system’s performance. “To me, the obstinate refusal by Steward corporate leadership to hand over these legally mandated reports is a grave disservice to the public, to the patients that are served by that system, and to the workers of that system,” Seltz said.

A Suffolk Superior Court judge ruled that CHIA has authority to demand Steward’s financial statements, but Steward’s appeal is pending.

Advertisement

A judicial ruling requiring Steward to provide data should be paired with a reexamination by state policy makers of whether regulators are collecting the right data and whether they have the tools to act on data they collect. Health care experts Nancy Kane and Paul Hattis suggested in a 2022 CommonWealth Beacon op-ed that CHIA relies too heavily on income statements to determine hospitals’ financial health and should look more closely at measures related to cash flow, liquidity, and capital investments.

Kane, a retired professor of health policy and management at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said in an interview that the landlord for Steward’s properties, Medical Properties Trust, disclosed in a 2020 public filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Steward Health Care had a net worth of negative $1.5 billion — in other words, it was bleeding money. But no state government agency is tasked with monitoring a health care system’s landlord or tracking lawsuits from unpaid vendors, which are ongoing in Steward’s case. Even if regulators see signs of distress, there is no established process for addressing it. Kane said there were so many signs of problems with Steward, but no tools state regulations could use to take action.

Another reason for the lack of public information is Steward’s for-profit status, while the state’s other major health care systems are nonprofit, which makes them subject to reporting requirements and state oversight.

Advertisement

One tax status is not inherently better, and there is controversy over whether nonprofit hospitals are straying from any charitable mission while taking advantage of their privileged tax status. But nonprofit status does mandate greater transparency.

A search of the attorney general’s public charities filings database turns up a 97-page tax filing by Mass General Brigham detailing its assets, liabilities, and compensation of highest paid employees. A filing with the attorney general’s office lists details about the hospital system’s revenue, expenses, officer compensation, payments to other nonprofits, and assets for individual hospitals and physician groups. Steward does not have to report any of that.

While Steward’s for-profit structure is unusual for a Massachusetts health care system, there is growing involvement of private equity — like the firm that previously owned Steward — in health care. The Globe editorial board has recommended that the Legislature give the Health Policy Commission authority to scrutinize transactions involving for-profit health care. Steward’s downfall makes this more urgent.

While Steward’s original acquisition of Massachusetts hospitals — from a nonprofit entity — was scrutinized by the attorney general’s office, subsequent financial transactions, including expanding its hospital and physician networks and selling its real estate, received far less attention. That suggests a need to expand the scope of transactions regulators can monitor to include things like major real estate deals.

In a letter Massachusetts’ entire congressional delegation sent to Cerberus Capital Management, the private equity firm that previously owned Steward, on Thursday the lawmakers noted that the transactions through which Cerberus made hundreds of millions of dollars from Steward are “complicated and opaque.”

Advertisement

In addition, the Health Policy Commission has recommended that the state enhance financial monitoring of entities at risk of closure by requiring earlier notice when an essential health care service may close, expanding closure reviews to include non-hospital services like primary or behavioral health care, and letting regulators keep certain information confidential.

Transparency won’t solve Steward’s financial woes. But it is necessary to ensure policy makers can catch future problems earlier and prevent a situation like this from reoccurring.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.