Red Sox manager Alex Cora bemoans lack of excitement during MLB offseason

Commissioner Rob Manfred expressed a desire for a free agency deadline at the Grapefruit League media day, suggesting it would prompt quicker deals.

“It was boring for the business, for the game, and there’s a lot of good players out there who should be somewhere getting ready for the season,” Cora said Friday morning at Fenway South.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox manager Alex Cora bluntly labeled this offseason hot stove as boring. Except for the Dodgers, MLB’s free agency season offered little excitement.

The players’ association should support this change.

The reigning Cy Young winner, Blake Snell, remains without a team. Jordan Montgomery, a key figure in the Rangers’ 2023 World Series victory, is also jobless, spending the offseason in Boston while his wife fulfills her residency. J.D. Martinez, following a stellar 2023 season with the Dodgers, is in Miami on his fishing boat.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

More questions than answers as Spring Training heats up Share WATCH: Reporter Pete Abraham joins from Fort Myers to break down which players the Red Sox will be counting on to step up this season.

Free agency should be an integral part of the baseball entertainment industry. The NBA’s free agent period dominates the sports landscape in early July. Considering the larger number of roster spots in MLB, Manfred suggested making the free agent window encompass the month of December.

Advertisement

“No news is not good for the business,” Cora said. “As a baseball fan, I believe the best deadline was 2021 because we had the lockout, and the last two hours of that day were crazy. Texas made their money and they won a World Series because they got two big boys over there [Marcus Semien and Corey Seager]. They did their job.”

This is not a Red Sox issue but an industrywide one. It’s concerning that Montgomery has spent the entire offseason working out at Boston College while the Red Sox, despite showing interest, haven’t made significant moves.

The Sox prioritize developing pitching talent internally, believing Kutter Crawford has the potential to be a good starter and Nick Pivetta can be elite with a better approach. However, acquiring more proven talent is also a consideration.

Advertisement

“That’s a question for the people upstairs,” Cora said. “But I mean, this offseason is not over. There’s a lot of good pitchers out there. A lot of good players out there, position players. I know the front office is still working, and hopefully we can get better in the upcoming weeks.”

Masataka Yoshida was working on his swing in Fort Myers, Fla., Friday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Spin around camp

In other news, Masataka Yoshida arrived at camp Thursday. He went through outfield drills with the club and took batting practice … Bobby Dalbec was spotted with the outfielders, shagging fly balls. The Sox have mentioned him as a possibility out there, likely at a corner position … Pivetta, Greg Weissert (Alex Verdugo trade), and Tanner Houck were among the pitchers to throw live batting practice Friday … Closer Kenley Jansen (lat) is still on track to throw next week. He’s currently going through cardio/conditioning and arm treatment.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.