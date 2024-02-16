Bruins have slipped up a little lately but are staying positive

Instead, the coach and his players chose to accentuate the positives.

Despite dropping their third straight game — and fourth in five on the current seven-game homestand — Jim Montgomery’s club wasn’t in mope mode after Thursday’s 4-1 setback against Seattle.

There actually were postgame smiles amid the talk of needing some skating lessons and sandpaper goals to turn things around.

The momentum-changing play against the Kraken came when Brandon Carlo caught an edge, slipped, and then fell, leading to a breakout and Seattle’s eventual winning goal.

It was the kind of gaffe that makes for good material on highlight shows and ribbing from all corners. The big defenseman took the fall, well, in stride.

“I might need to take some skating lessons tomorrow, but those things happen,” the always-affable Carlo said. “I’ve been through it plenty of times, had some blooper reels, so nothing I haven’t been through before. But when they end up in the back of the net, it definitely stings a little bit more, but nothing I can do about it now. Just brush it off my back.”

Carlo said he appreciated how his teammates had his back following the goal and suggested it might provide some family fodder.

“I’m sure my daughter will have fun in the future on YouTube googling that one, but we’ll give it to her,” he said.

Montgomery, too, made light of the calamity.

“People are going to fall on the ice,” the coach said with a slight smile. “It’s slippery, the ice, so people fall.”

The underlying message was a simple one: There’s frustration but not desperation.

The Bruins have played well in three of their last four games (only the loss to the Capitals was a complete stinker) but ran into a pair of hot goalies in Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Seattle’s Joey Daccord.

In addition, a lack of puck luck — always a huge element in any streak, be it good or bad — has stung the Bruins, who fell to 32-12-10.

“For me, it’s easy to stay positive when we’re playing well the last two games,” said Montgomery. “The results? It’s not what we want, but we’re playing the right way. You keep playing the right way, believe in a process, things are going to turn around for you. It just usually does.

“The one area that we need to improve on and that we believe is a big part of our process is winning the odd-man-rush battle. We’re not winning that consistently, but there is a process we believe in, and unlike maybe the Calgary and the Washington games where we didn’t like the way we played, the majority of the last two games, we liked the way we played. Don’t like the result.”

Getting a little animated

Alternate broadcasts are all the rage (think Manning Cast and the Super Bowl on Nickelodeon), and the Bruins will soon be part of the next big thing — “Big City Greens,” to be exact.

The Bruins-Penguins game March 9 at TD Garden will be the occasion for the NHL’s “Big City Greens Classic,” a live, animated broadcast on ESPN+ and Disney Channel.

The traditional broadcast will be available on ABC and ESPN+.

“Big City Greens” is an animated comedy series that airs on Disney Channel. The hockey broadcast will feature characters from the show skating alongside animated versions of the Bruins and Penguins.

According to ESPN, the “presentation will blend two types of tracking technologies — NHL EDGE positional data (NHL puck and player tracking) and Hawk-Eye Innovations optical tracking — to create more dynamic player and character movement to help fans better visualize detailed limb and stick movement.”

This isn’t the Bruins’ first brush with “Big City Greens.” In an episode earlier this season, Brad Marchand cameos as “Mikey LeBuff,” the scrappy captain of the Big City Icicles hockey team.

‘An inch away’

The Bruins have scored on only one of their last 22 power-play opportunities. “I guess we just need one lucky bounce to go in and I’m pretty sure it’s going to turn things around,” said David Pastrnak. “We had a lot of chances, but we are again an inch away from scoring. So, it’s unfortunate because the last few games, those are the goals we are missing.” ... The Bruins were off Friday and will finish out the homestand with afternoon tilts against the Kings (Saturday) and Stars (Monday). They then head west for a rugged four-games-in-six-nights stretch to Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and Seattle.

