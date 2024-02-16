Connecticut Sun sign Roxbury’s Shey Peddy to training camp contract

The Connecticut Sun signed Roxbury native and Melrose High School graduate Shey Peddy to a training camp contract, the team announced Friday.

Peddy, 35, was selected 23rd overall in the 2012 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky but did not make her WNBA debut until the 2019 season, when she played 15 games with the Washington Mystics. She then played with the Phoenix Mercury from 2020-23 and has averaged 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game over her career.

“We are elated to welcome Shey Peddy to Connecticut,” Sun general manager Darius Taylor said in a release. “Shey brings experience, basketball IQ and depth to our backcourt. Her reputation as a hard worker and great teammate is something we value, and we look forward to having her in camp.”