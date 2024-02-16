Thirty-three years after Dee Brown became a no-look sensation, Jaylen Brown is ready to follow suit at the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Several months after he entered the NBA, Dee Brown’s life would change forever. He entered the dunk contest at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, and with his Gumby haircut, shorty shorts, and Reebok pumps, Brown captivated the sports world with the most unique dunk in the history of the contest, a one-handed, flying dunk with his right forearm covering his eyes as he dunked effortlessly with his left hand. Brown was a runaway winner.

They laugh and quickly remind him that No. 7 on the Celtics is Jaylen Brown, born six years after Dee Brown was drafted by Boston in 1990.

INDIANAPOLIS — When he sees No. 7 soaring through the air, Brown on the back of his jersey, hammering down a dunk on an overwhelmed opponent, Dee Brown tells his kids, “You see, Dad is still in the league.”

Advertisement

Before dunk contestants could use props, a rule the league would abolish in subsequent years, Brown was considered a dunk hero for generations, so much so that he is reminded almost daily about that feat or about those Reebok pumps that sold millions after he thumbed the tongues to add extra lift.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Thirty-three years later, Jaylen Brown, wearing No. 7, will participate in the dunk contest Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and for Celtics faithful and those 40-plus-year-old NBA fans, it will conjure memories of Dee Brown’s stunning victory that had kids all over America trying to cover their eyes on their 8-foot rim.

Brown was an unheralded rookie out of Jacksonville University who began making splashes with his in-game dunks prior to the All-Star Game. Celtics assistant coach Jon Jennings lobbied the NBA to include Brown in the eight-man field, and he would be the first Celtic ever to enter the competition. The league was intrigued.

“You don’t think about a Celtic being in the dunk contest,” Dee Brown told the Globe. “You think of Larry Bird being in the 3-point contest and All-Star Game. People knew who I was, I was having a great rookie year. But I was not a favorite at all. Not many people thought I could win it.”

Advertisement

Without the ability to use props, Brown had to be creative with his array of dunks. A week before the contest, he was at practice taking advice from Bird and Kevin McHale, neither considered dunkers.

“Why y’all coaching me?” he told the duo.

Dee Brown (right) awarded Gerald Green when he won the 2006 Slam Dunk contest. They are the two winners in Celtics history. Lee, Matthew J. Globe Staff Phot

Brown knew he had to be perfect because missed dunks, unlike today, were heavily frowned upon by the judges. Contestants didn’t get three or four chances to complete a difficult dunk, then walk away with a 50.

“You had to have six or eight dunks you could make on the first try,” Brown said. “I had eight good dunks. I had two dunks that if I needed to do that I never did, and still no one has done.”

According to Brown, one dunk idea that was denied by the NBA was wearing a baseball cap and taking it off midair while dunking with the other hand. The cap was considered a prop.

“I still have some dunks in my pocket after 33 years,” said Brown, a longtime NBA assistant coach and now the assistant athletic director at Jacksonville. “That’s what made it so exciting, is nobody knew what to expect of me.”

Advertisement

Dee Brown (left) with Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins and Boston mayor Ray Flynn (right) during a slam dunk contest in Dorchester in 1991. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

What motivated Brown even more was an incident that occurred during the dunk contest practice, when the 6-foot-1-inch Brown, with his Gumby haircut, was sitting courtside at Charlotte Coliseum next to 6-foot-10 inch competitor Shawn Kemp, a Seattle star who also rocked a Gumby.

A young fan walked by and asked if Brown was Kemp’s little brother. He was furious.

“Aww, I’m gonna destroy these guys,” Brown recalled decades later. “It got me so fired up. I’m an NBA player, number one, and he’s saying I’m Shawn Kemp’s little brother.”

Reebok, who signed Brown to a contract prior his rookie season, provided him with their new Pumps, a state-of-the-art shoe where you could press the inflated tongue for more foot support and, allegedly, more jumping ability. It was direct competition to Air Jordans and before he began dunking, Brown bent over and pressed each tongue.

“I didn’t know how big that was going to be and how it started the shoe wars,” Brown said. “It kind of started this whole marketing explosion with shoes and me at 21 years old. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just trying to win the contest. I didn’t know it would blow up that way.”

And 33 years later, Brown said fans still grab the tongues of their dress shoes, jogging shoes, topsiders, or even snow boots when they recognize him as a salute.

While the no-look dunk went down in the annals of all-time great dunks, Brown wowed the crowd with a series of stellar jams, including a reverse double pump where he nearly touched his shoe tops and another where he dunked one ball, then grabbed another ball that sat between the rim and the backboard and threw it down.

Advertisement

In his Jacksonville office, Brown has frame-by-frame photos of that two-ball dunk.

“That was my favorite,” he said. “It kind of got pushed to the side because of what I did with the [no-look] dunk.”

Brown said he had not tried the no-look dunk in practice. But he also knew he had to do something spectacular to woo the judges.

“I wanted to do a signature dunk like Michael Jordan from the free throw line or Dominique Wilkins’s windmill,” Brown said. “That dunk that identifies you, your signature.”

Brown thought if he just closed his eyes, the cameras could not catch his eyes being closed because of his speed. So he decided to put his right arm over his eyes to prove his point.

“I took off a long way away from the basket,” he said. “I didn’t see the basket. I thought to myself, I’m either going to make the dunk or hit the side of the backboard. Obviously I made the dunk and we talk about it 33 years later.”

Jaylen Brown is the first All-Star to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest in six years. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

When Jaylen Brown participates in his first contest, wearing Dee’s exact number and a nearly identical Celtics uniform — “Boston” on the front, not “Celtics” — it will conjure memories of a moment that defines Dee Brown, despite the fact he played 13 NBA seasons and led the league in 3-point shooting in 1998-99.

Advertisement

The obvious, but loaded, question is how that dunk changed his life. Brown takes a deep breath and reflects.

“I think the first part, I just remember watching the dunk contest as a young kid and the funniest thing to me was always the [supersized] check [presented to the winner],” he said. “That was the best part of the dunk contest, having the big check and taking a picture with it. That was so exciting to me. All the great dunkers had the big check.”

Brown said he took a promotional tour that next summer, stopping at malls around the New England area and thousands of Celtics fans came out to show their appreciation.

“It was crazy, people really coming to see me,” he said. “As you get older, my kids’ friends know who I am, but it’s their parents, they remember me and they bought some Reeboks. I hear it three or four times a day. I love it, it’s great. To be an overnight sensation really happened. Every time All-Star Weekend comes up, I get a chance to talk about it and have fun with it.”

On a West Coast road trip following the dunk contest, fans surrounded the Celtics team bus and bombarded Brown for autographs.

Bird walked by and said, “Everybody used to want to shoot like me, now everybody wants to dunk like Dee.”

Boston Globe Today: Sports | February 16, 2024 Share WATCH: Friday's show. Stories include: More questions than answers as Spring Training heats up, and a split is brewing between the Patriots’ offense & defense.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.